Marta Bastianelli says an emotional goodbye to pro cycling at the Giro Donne

It was a finish that the 36-year-old might have targeted earlier in her career, but on stage 9 of the Giro Donne it was Marta Bastianelli’s teammate, Chiara Consonni, who sprinted to the win ahead of Marianne Vos to round off the 34th edition of the race and Bastianelli’s last outing as a pro.

The Italian rider called an end to her 17-year career on the final day of her home Grand Tour. It was a decision that the former world champion had made public last year after signing a one-year deal with UAE Team ADQ with the intention of hanging up her wheels after the Giro Donne.

Bastianelli’s pro career began in 2006 with Safi-Pasta Zara-Manhattan where her teammates included Australian Rochelle Gilmore and British cyclocross star Nikki Brammeier.

Her career got off to a troubled start when after winning the world championships in 2007 ahead of a then-20-year-old Marianne Vos, Bastianelli went on to test positive for a banned appetite suppressant, fenfluramine and went on to serve a ban from the sport.

Since then, Bastianelli returned to the sport and has claimed a European road race title and numerous Women’s WorldTour wins including the Tour of Flanders and Ronde van Drenthe as well as the Italian national road race title.

A well-respected member of the peloton, Bastianelli was given a ceremonial roll up to the start line before stage 9 of the Giro Donne wherein her colleagues used their bikes to form an archway for her to ride through. The Italian was also seen in conversation with race leader Annemiek van Vleuten during the neutral rollout.

Ahead of her final race day as a pro, Bastianelli was “emotional”.

“I feel very well, very good. I am very emotional. It’s a particular day today, I would check my emotion but for sure it’s impossible. For me this world is amazing for me, it’s my life. I would take my experience in this world for the younger riders,” she said.

She also expressed her gratitude to her team, UAE Team ADQ, and her fans. “Thank you for all, thank you all. My team stay with me this year and all people follow me in this year.”

“Maybe see you again in the future,” she hinted.

It is unclear whether Bastianelli will remain in the sport as retired female pros such as Anna van der Breggen and Jolien d’Hoore are increasingly choosing to do.