Marianne Vos uses Trofeo Alfredo Binda to spark 2023 road campaign

Marianne Vos makes her first road appearance of the season for Jumbo-Visma at Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio on Sunday. She ended her cyclocross campaign just prior to the World Championships this winter due to physical issues.

The eight-time cyclocross and former road World Champion has not put on a race number since January, when she finished outside the top 10 in a pair of World Cup ‘cross races and 10th at Dutch nationals. She last raced on the road last September at the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong.

"The Trofeo Alfredo Binda is a race that I love to ride," Vos said in a team statement. "The first race of the season always brings a few extra nerves. I'm looking forward to starting the race with the team."

In mid-February, Vos underwent treatment for pelvic artery constriction. Back in 2020, she also ended her cyclocross season early due to a nod in an artery in her groin area, with successful surgery allowing her to compete in a full 2021 road season.

"The treatment went well, and, as hoped, I was able to get back on my bike and resume training ten days later. The first road race is just around the corner", Vos said recently from training in Tenerife, where she is training.

Following Trofeo Alfredo Binda, a race she has won four times between 2009 to 2019, Vos planned to continue the road season in Belgium at Dwars door Vlaanderen on March 29 and Tour of Flanders on April 4.

"Of course, there are also some nice races later in the year, but the focus is mainly on the spring races at the moment. I am looking forward to some exciting races,” the 35-year-old said, who extended her contract with Jumbo-Visma earlier this year to keep her on the team through the end of 2025.

At Sunday’s Italian one-day Women’s WorldTour contest, Vos will be joined by five Jumbo-Visma teammates - Riejanne Markus, Coryn Labecki, Karlijn Swinkels, Amber Kraak and Kim Cadzow.

Vos did not race the Italian semi-classic last year, and finished second in her last appearance there in 2021, prior to winning Tour of Flanders a week later.

Trofeo Alfredo Binda is one of the longest running events on the women’s calendar, having started in 1974. This year the 139k course sets out from the shores of Lake Maggiore in Maccagno will run through to Porto Valtravaglia and then take a U-turn back toward Germignaga before dropping down to finish the pivotal final half of the race on the same course as last year. The race will conclude with four laps of the 18km finishing circuit including the Casalzuigno climb and the ascent to Orino on the way to the Cittiglio finish line.

Join Cyclingnews for live coverage of the 2023 Spring Classics. Also check in after each race for our full reports, results, galleries, news and features.