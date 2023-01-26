Marianne Vos sidelined from Cyclocross Worlds due to 'physical problems'

Marianne Vos will not defend her cyclocross world title, her trade team Jumbo-Visma confirming that she is physically unable to participate at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships held from February 3-5 in Hoogerheide, Netherlands.

Vos has been experiencing what Jumbo-Visma called 'physical problems' due to pelvic artery constriction, which has prevented her from competing at her best in cyclocross this season.

“It is a great pity things are going this way,” Vos said in the team statement. “I would have loved to see it differently, but treatment and recovery are a priority to hopefully start the road season without complaints. Of course, I hope that the rainbow jersey stays within the team and hangs on Fem van Empel's shoulders next year.”

Vos secured a record eighth world title at Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville last year, which also marked her 13th career elite world title - two in track racing, three on the road race, and eight in cyclocross.

Vos ended her cyclocross season early in 2020 due to a nod in an artery in her groin area. She underwent successful surgery to correct the problem and then took six weeks to recover before preparing for the 2021 road season.

Vos has competed in 10 cyclocross events this season, with her best result a victory at the X2O Trofee Kortrijk - Urban Cross in November. On the World Cup series, she finished sixth in Maasmechelen, fifth in Beekse Bergen, 12th in Zonhoven and 14th in Benidorm.

Her Jumbo-Visma teammate and compatriot Fem van Empel, just 20 years of age, has dominated the World Cup series in seven rounds in Waterloo, Fayetteville, Tabor, Maasmechelen, Antwerpen, Dublin, and Benidorm. Dutch riders Puck Pieterse (Alpecin - Deceuninck) and Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek Lions) have each won three rounds on the World Cup circuit, Pieterse in Overijse, Hulst and Val di Sole, and Anrooij in Beekse Bergen, Gavere and Zonhoven.

