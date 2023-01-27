Marianne Vos extends with Jumbo-Visma to 2025

Marianne Vos has extended her contract with Jumbo-Visma for another two seasons, taking her through to the end of the 2025 season.

The 35-year-old joined the Dutch squad upon its foundation in 2021 and will take her stint there to five years and past her 38th birthday at a team she calls "home".

Vos, who since joining from CCC-Liv has taken wins at Gent-Wevelgem and Amstel Gold Race as well as four Giro Donne stages plus two and the green jersey at last year's inaugural Tour de France Femmes, said that she's still "discovering new challenges" in the sport as women's cycling grows.

"I still really enjoy cycling," Vos said on Friday. "I enjoy racing together and fighting for victory as a team. In recent years, women's cycling has advanced to such a professional level that I continue to discover new challenges.

"And my own development is still ongoing. I am motivated to train hard to get the best out of myself."

"At Team Jumbo-Visma, I also find the ambition to get better every day and the drive to go all out for it. That is one of the reasons why I feel at home in this team. I also like the professionalism and the personal approach. There is a lot of room for the individual within the team, which makes the team stronger. I really like that."

Vos, who will be racing her 20th season in the peloton in 2025, is joined at Jumbo-Visma this year by four neo-pros including the highly promising 20-year-old Fem Van Empel.

Seven of the team's 16-rider roster are aged 21 or under, and four are teenagers. Helping bring through the next generation of racers is something Vos enjoys, she added.

"It's nice to share my experience with the team's younger riders while also learning from them. They make me look at things differently. That's how we maintain sharpness and establish a strong team."

Jumbo-Visma's technical director Rutger Tijssen praised Vos, who will miss out on her cyclocross world title defence next week due to "physical problems", hailing her ability to rack up wins (265 and counting) as well as help the young riders in the team.

"Marianne has an impressive track record. Her list of honours is already long, and she keeps winning races. We are confident that this will continue in the years to come," he said.

"Marianne also acts as a mentor to the young riders. Not by telling them what to do or not to do, but by 'learning by example'. She teaches the newcomers a lot about how to prepare, communicate, work together and deal with the setbacks that can come with being a top athlete. She is also of great value to us in this respect."