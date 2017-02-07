Marianne Vos and WM3 Pro Cycling presented in Eindhoven - Gallery

Image 1 of 9 The 2017 WM3 Pro Cycling team (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 9 Anouska Koster (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 9 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 9 Lauren Kitchen comes to the team from Hitec Products (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 9 Marianne Vos (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 9 Marianne Vos (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 9 Marianne Vos (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 9 Marianne Vos (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 9 Valentina Scandolara (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

The WM3 Pro Cycling team featuring Marianne Vos was officially presented on Tuesday at the new Shimano European headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

The team grew from the ashes of the Rabo-Liv squad after the long-time sponsor Rabobank withdrew from the sport following the 2016 season. At the time of the announcement, former Rabo-Liv manager Eric van den Boom invited new sponsors to the project. Dutch company WM3 Energie stepped up and committed to supporting the team for five years. Ridley bikes also signed on to support the new Dutch team.

"We have an eager and talented team, which will be on the hunt for success in 2017 and thereafter," Van den Boom said when the team announced the deal with WM3 Energie. "Determination, courage and passion are the key words which describe our team. In short: fortitude, as we already announced previously."

Vos will lead a roster that also includes returning riders Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Yara Kastelijn, Jeanne Korevaar, Anouska Koster, Moniek Tenniglo. New recuits include Rotem Gafinovitz and Anna Plichta, both from BTC City Ljubljana, along with Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products), Valentina Scandolara (Cylance) and Riejanne Markus (Team Liv Plantur).

2017 WM3 Pro Cycling roster: Rotem Gafinovitz, Yara Kastelijn, Lauren Kitchen, Jeanne Korevaar, Anouska Koster, Riejanne Markus, Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Anna Plichta, Valentina Scandolara, Moniek Tenniglo, Marianne Vos