Manon Bakker, Jinse Peeters disqualified for heated exchange during Exact Cross Maldegem

By
published

Video catches Belgian and Dutch women exchanging physical blows in battle for 10th place

GAVERE BELGIUM DECEMBER 26 Manon Bakker of The Netherlands and Team CrelanCorendon competes during the 3rd UCI Cyclocross World Cup Gavere 2024 Womens Elite on December 26 2024 in Gavere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Manon Bakker (Crelan-Corendon) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Manon Bakker (Crelan-Corendon) and Jinse Peeters (De Ceuster-Bouwpunt) had a physical in-race dispute that landed them with disqualification rather than a high placing in Parkcross at the Exact Cross C2 contest in Maldegem

Crossing the line in 10th position after five full laps, Bakker shook her head as a race official directed her to the course exit. Peeters followed the same dejected path 30 seconds later, also pulled from making further progress. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

