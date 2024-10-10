Making history: will Tadej Pogačar break more records if he wins in Il Lombardia?

By
published

Second Monument victory would round off runaway success of 2024 season

2024 Giro dell&#039;Emilia: Tadej Pogačar wins
2024 Giro dell'Emilia: Tadej Pogačar wins (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar has already completed his pre-race recon of Saturday's 2024 Il Lombardia, when the 26-year-old could become the first rider since Fausto Coppi to secure four straight wins of the Race of the Falling Leaves.

Clad in his rainbow jersey, on Wednesday the 2024 Road World Champion and his UAE teammates for the final Monument of the 2024 season rode roughly 130 kilometres of the last part of the course. Riding in thankfully much drier weather than the torrential rain that led to the suspension of Tuesday's Tre Valle Varesine, their recon included the three key climbs of the Madonna del Ghisallo, Colma di Sormano and the San Fermo della Battaglia in the finish city of Como.

But as the countdown continues to the final Monument of the 2024 season, the question of what a possible fourth Pogačar victory in Il Lombardia would mean in terms of cycling's all-time achievements is rapidly gaining prominence, too. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.