Tre Valli Varesine stopped mid-race because of heavy rainstorms and flooding

The men's Tre Valli Varesine race was suspended and then stopped after three of the expected seven finishing circuits due to torrential rain and an increased risk of crashing.

The race started as planned with a reduced distance of 170 km but the rain continued to fall heavily, with water running onto the road at some points and drains overflowing.

The riders, including world champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) stopped in the finish area in the centre of Varese to speak to race organisers and then the race was abandoned.

Teams confirmed the news via social media, posting images and videos of the extreme weather conditions.

More later...

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors