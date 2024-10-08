Tre Valli Varesine stopped mid-race because of heavy rainstorms and flooding
Italian Classic last warm-up race for Tadej Pogačar, Remco Evenepoel before Il Lombardia showdown this weekend
The men's Tre Valli Varesine race was suspended and then stopped after three of the expected seven finishing circuits due to torrential rain and an increased risk of crashing.
The race started as planned with a reduced distance of 170 km but the rain continued to fall heavily, with water running onto the road at some points and drains overflowing.
The riders, including world champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) stopped in the finish area in the centre of Varese to speak to race organisers and then the race was abandoned.
Teams confirmed the news via social media, posting images and videos of the extreme weather conditions.
More later...
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.