MAAP and 100% team up to deliver the Glendale with HiPER lenses

Following a successful collaboration in 2020, MAAP and 100% have combined once again to create the all-new MAAP X 100% Glendale, available in two MAAP-inspired colourways.

The Australian cycling apparel brand is known for its daring design sensibility and openness to collaboration. With the latest, MAAP takes the proven credentials of 100% and integrates a design that is sure to trigger interest amongst fashion conscious road riders.

But aside from style, the best cycling sunglasses fulfil two core functions: protection from the elements and enhanced awareness.

Using 100% HiPER lenses, the Glendale sunglasses boost broad spectrum contrast in your field of vision. This allows for better awareness of any road surface issues or peripheral traffic risks when riding along – in both bright sunlight or overcast conditions.

To deliver clarity of vision, regardless of riding conditions, the Glendale features lenses that are not only scratch-resistant but also repel oil and dirt, designed to repel sweat and reduce fingerprint smudging. They also feature generous ventilation ports in order to prevent misting.

(Image credit: MAAP)

Fit comfort and secure placement are guaranteed by ergonomically shaped nose and temple grippers, designed to remain secure and grippy, no matter the levels of sweat.

Beyond the premium cycling sunglasses hardware from 100%, the Glendales have inarguable style and presence too, as one would expect from a MAAP collaboration. Available in two exclusive limited-edition colourways (light coral and blue), the Glendale is supplied with two lenses each.

Riders who opt for the light coral colour will have a HiPER lens rated at filter category one (allowing 52% light transmission) and a filtration category three smoke finish lens. On the blue Glendale, there is a clear lens with 93% light transmission and a category three-mirror lens.

MAAP co-founder, Oliver Cousins, is understandably enthusiastic about his company’s latest product launch. "We’re excited to launch our second collaboration with 100% after the S3 had such a positive response when it was launched last year. There’s a great alignment and shared vision between both brands, which has resonated with cyclists globally.”