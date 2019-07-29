Maap cycling clothing: range, details, pricing and specifications

Image 1 of 17 Maap Pro Base jersey (Image credit: Maap cycling) Image 2 of 17 Maap Training jersey (Image credit: Maap cycling) Image 3 of 17 Maap Stash vest (Image credit: Maap cycling) Image 4 of 17 Maap Outline vest (Image credit: Maap cycling) Image 5 of 17 Maap Outline 2.0 jacket (Image credit: Maap cycling) Image 6 of 17 Maap Annex jacket (Image credit: Maap cycling) Image 7 of 17 Maap Encore Pro jersey (Image credit: Maap cycling) Image 8 of 17 Maap Fragment Pro jersey (Image credit: Maap cycling) Image 9 of 17 Maap Mesh base layer (Image credit: Maap cycling) Image 10 of 17 Maap Network Pro jersey (Image credit: Maap cycling) Image 11 of 17 Maap Team base layer (Image credit: Maap cycling) Image 12 of 17 Maap Team bib shorts (Image credit: Maap cycling) Image 13 of 17 Maap Movement jersey (Image credit: Maap cycling) Image 14 of 17 Maap Pro bib shorts (Image credit: Maap cycling) Image 15 of 17 Maap seamless jersey (Image credit: Maap cycling) Image 16 of 17 Maap Training bib shorts (Image credit: Maap cycling) Image 17 of 17 Maap Encore Pro Long Sleeve jersey (Image credit: Maap cycling)

Maap cycling is a relative newcomer in riding apparel, however, since their first hit the market in 2014, the Melbourne-based brand has exploded, and can be seen on the backs of riders around the world — including U23 cyclo-cross men’s world champion Tom Pidcock and the rest of his TP Racing team.

Founded by Oliver Cousins and Jarred Smith, who bring decades of design and fashion experience to the table and have previously worked with the likes of Stussy, Mambo and Globe before making the jump into cycling clothing. Maap’s fabrics sourced from Swiss and Italian mills and each of the company’s garments are produced in Milan.

There is no doubt Maap gear is stylish; however, the quality is also up there with industry stalwarts like Castelli, Santini, and Assos — the brand has even worked with sports scientist and founder of Adaptive Human Performance Ken Ballhause to design their own chamois.

Over the past few years, Maap has gone from just producing a single jersey and bib shorts, plus socks in a range of colours and designs, to making everything from base layers to winter jackets. The brand also continues to offer collaborations with brands like Suplest, Bellroy and Basso.

Maap overview

Here at Cyclingnews, we have had quite a bit of collective experience with Maap gear, having ridden in everything from their first round of kits through the brand's more recent releases, and there are a few key points we have noticed in our testing to keep in mind before you buy.

Maap offers two cuts, pro fit and team fit but both are still based around slim builds. If you’re a stockier build rather than WorldTour skinny, break out the measuring tape and take a close look at the size chart rather than sticking to your usual sizing options.

We've also found that the pockets on many of the pro fit garments are tight, meaning if you carry a lot of cargo, it’s worth bearing this in mind.

Maap has a vast range of gear, here is an overview of the gear available

Maap cycling clothing you can buy today

Short sleeve jerseys

Training jersey

Price: £94 / $102 / AU$145

£94 / $102 / AU$145 Fit: Team fit

Team fit Gender: Men and women

Based around the more relaxed team fit, the Training Jersey is made from lightweight, high-stretch, durable and moisture-wicking fabrics. Like all Maap jerseys, the sleeves are quite long, stopping just short of your elbows.

At the front there is an exposed Ykk Vislon zipper with the locking function — leave the pull pointing straight down, and the zip will lock, or point it up to allow the jersey to be opened with a tug. The Training Jersey also receives a 50+ sun protection rating.

Encore Pro Base jersey

Price: £139 / $151 / AU$215

£139 / $151 / AU$215 Fit: Pro fit

Pro fit Gender: Men and women

The Encore Pro Base is Maap’s take on a summer jersey with mesh sleeves. The torso is made using a lightweight, soft to the touch non-perforated fabric, while the sleeves are honeycomb mesh, which is also used for the panel behind the pockets.

According to Maap, the mesh promotes cooling breathability, while also increasing the aero properties of the jersey — many brands have made this same aerodynamic claim about netted sleeves.

The printing on the sleeve is reflective for a bit of added visibility in lower lights, and the jersey also features a low profile collar and elastic hem with silicone grippers to prevent it from riding up. The pockets are laser cut and made from ultra-stretchy material, though they still aren't all that big.

Encore Pro LS jersey

Price: £152 / $165 / AU$235

£152 / $165 / AU$235 Fit: Pro fit

Pro fit Gender: Men and women

Maap also makes a long sleeve version of the Encore jersey; however, it trades mesh sleeves for thermal fabric with a brushed interior and DWR coating on the outside.

It’s still a pro fit garment, so consider sizing up if you’re planning to use it for layering and comes in bright and dark colours, depending on your style and how much road spray you're likely to encounter.

Network Pro jersey

Price: £126 / $137 / AU$195

£126 / $137 / AU$195 Fit: Pro Fit

Pro Fit Gender: Men and women

The Network Pro riding top is made with a mix of ultralight fabrics and sees micro-perforated back and side panels to help your body dump heat.

It's a tight fit and is designed to have a second skin body-conforming aero cut. Despite the perforations on the back panel, the Network pro jersey still receives a 50+ SPF protection rating.

Fragment Pro jersey

Price: £126 / $137 / AU$195

£126 / $137 / AU$195 Fit: Pro fit

Pro fit Gender: Women

With many closely spaced dots, the women’s Fragment Pro jersey creates quite an optical illusion, however, the pro fit top follows a simple but well thought through design. Falling in as a medium weight summer jersey, the low profile collar and long sleeves are said to create an aero fit.

We've given Maap a hard time about the size of its pockets but the pockets on the lower back of this jersey are massive, with plenty of room for all the snacks your heart may desire. To prevent the pockets from sagging or bouncing Maap has utilised fabric that only stretches in one direction.

Movement jersey

Price: £115 / $130 / AU$185

£115 / $130 / AU$185 Weight: Team fit

Team fit Gender: Men and Women

The Movement jersey features a wicking fabric on the front panel and a unidirectional stretch micro-mesh on the back and collar for added breathability. While the pockets aren’t quite as big as those on the Women’s Fragment Pro Jersey, Maap has employed the same unidirectional stretch anti-sag fabric on the back.

With a slightly more relaxed fit, the hem of the sleeves uses a double-needle construction to not only prevent it from sliding up but also to fit both those who have bigger arms and those that definitely don’t.

Bib shorts

Training bib shorts

Price: £148 / $165 / AU$235

£148 / $165 / AU$235 Fit: Pro

Pro Gender: Men and women

Even though it sits at the bottom of Maap’s range of shorts, the Training Bib is still a premium pair of bib shorts in terms of quality and comfort — and price.

Made with Plush Italian fabrics, the seams are flatlock stitched, and the leg band features silicon dots that offer plenty of grip but also don’t feel as though they are tearing your skin off — leg hair is a different story.

The bib straps are made with lightweight kite mesh, which breathes well and has plenty of built-in stretch. The pad sewn into the Training Bib is thin yet supportive, offering a connected to the saddle feel and also comes in a women’s cut, complete with a female-specific chamois also available.

Team Bib 3.0 bib shorts

Price: £175 / $207 / AU$295

£175 / $207 / AU$295 Fit: Pro

Pro Gender: Men and women

Building on what was already a solid pair of bibs, the third iteration of the Maap's Team Bib features updated bib straps, a more tailored fit and the brand claims better temperature regulation.

The new bib straps are seam-free, and Maap has further refined its laser-cut silicone-free leg band. Unlike the Training Bib, the leg opening is governed by a dual-layer bonded textile that uses fabric tension rather than rubber dots or elastic to keep the shorts in place.

As previously mentioned, Maap worked with Ken Ballhause to design a range of chamois’ for its bib shorts, and the Team Bib 3.0 get a perforated laser pad complete with dual-density foam and a microfiber cover to keep your undercarriage healthy. Like the Training Bib, the women's cut of the Team Bib is not just a downsized version of the men's short, and Ballhause has also created a chamois tailored around the female anatomy.

Pro bib shorts

Price: £211 / $257 / AU$365

£211 / $257 / AU$365 Fit: Pro

Pro Gender: Men and women

Maap’s range-topping pair of shorts, the Pro Bib, is available in men’s and women’s specific cuts. Starting from the top, the slim elastic jacquard straps are connected to a laser-perforated back panel and are designed to lay flat without bunching or twisting.

The majority of the bib is made from a 4d woven fabric said to offer increased muscle compression and the best possible temperature regulation. Interestingly, for its flagship bottoms, Maap has opted against its proprietary silicon and elastic-free dual layer bonded leg band, instead using a traditional design like the one found on the Training Bibs.

The Pro bib also carries through the same gender-specific chamois as the Team Bib’s and features fully flatlock stitched seams.

Jackets and vests

Stash vest

Price: £99 / $151 / AU$155

£99 / $151 / AU$155 Fit: n/a

n/a Gender: Men and women

A bulk-free emergency layer, the Stash vest is well suited to big mountain descents and riding when the air just begins to get nippy. Weighing just 75.8g, the Stash vest, as the name implies, packs down to almost nothing and fits comfortably in a jersey pocket.

The front panel is made from fully windproof fabric, complete with an internal placket to keep cold air from sneaking in through the zipper. The rear panel is made from kite mesh to prevent the vest from becoming a lukewarm sauna, and the bottom hem features silicone grippers to keep everything in place.

Outline vest

Price: £148 / $109 / AU$215

£148 / $109 / AU$215 Fit: Pro

Pro Gender: Men and women

With a windproof membrane on the front panel, Maap’s Outline vest also receives a DWR coating to keep light sprinkles and road spray at bay, and frigid gusts out.

There is a high collar and complete with a zipper protector, the back panel is made from a lighter (non-membrane) fabric to allow heat and moisture to escape, while three rear pockets allow for easy access to snacks and other essentials. It’s a bit bulkier than the Stash Vest, however, still packs down small enough to be stuffed into a pocket.

Outline 2.0 jacket

Price: £193 / $208 / AU$295

£193 / $208 / AU$295 Fit: Pro

Pro Gender: Men and women

Serving as Maap’s foul weather jacket, the Outline 2.0 is made from a fully weatherproof laminated fabric complete with a 10k waterproof stretchy internal membrane rated. The seams are thermo-taped to further keep the elements at bay and the DWR treatment on the exterior forces the water to bead and run off the face fabric.

Even with the internal membrane, the Outline 2.0 Jacket is still packable, and the garment is cut for a comfortable on the bike fit and doesn’t bunch or flap.

Annex jacket

Price: £193 / $221 / AU$315

£193 / $221 / AU$315 Fit: Pro

Pro Gender: Men and women

The Annex Jacket is a mid-weight jacket designed for cold-weather riding with little or no precipitation in the forecast. The front of the chest and sleeves feature a DWR treated windproof fabric, while the rear is made from a stretch thermal fabric which allows heat and moisture to escape but still keeps your core warm.

Unlike the Outline, carrying the Annex in a jersey pocket will be challenging, but it’s got three rear pockets to keep your snacks to hand.

Base Layers

Team base layer

Price: £49 / $56 / AU$80

£49 / $56 / AU$80 Fit: Pro

Pro Gender: Men

The team base layer is Maap’s take on the kite knit undershirt, which has found its way into just about every clothing brands range. It’s only available as a sleeveless option and sees mesh front and rear panels with ‘micro-perf’ fabric on the sides.

Maap offers the Team Base in men’s and women’s cuts.

Mesh base layer

Price: £NA / $NA / AU$90

£NA / $NA / AU$90 Fit: Pro

Pro Gender: Men

Among base layer aficionados, nothing divides opinions quite like an open mesh base layer. Maap’s is made using hollow polypropylene yarn, which, according to the brand, is a super lightweight fibre that helps create a comfortable microclimate between the fabric and your skin.

Maap also say the yarn is waterproof and repels sweat keeping the garment light during use, and is anti-static, anti-odour, hypoallergenic and has received an anti-bacterial treatment.

Maap only offers this base in a Men’s cut.

Seamless base layer

Price: £54 / $63 / AU$90

£54 / $63 / AU$90 Fit: Pro

Pro Gender: Men

The seamless base fashioned from the same polypropylene yarn as the mesh base, however, it’s knitted into kite mesh which Maap says is an excellent against the skin layer for four-season riding. Given it’s made from the same yarn, it’s not surprising to see the Seamless Base is also anti-static, anti-odour, hypoallergenic and has received an anti-bacterial treatment.

If you want a Seamless base with sleeves, for the time being, Maap is only offering the undershirt in a Men’s cut. But, given the female model used throughout the brand's studio imagery is wearing this base layer, we’d guess it’s stretchy enough to conform to just about any body type, provided you can find the right size.

