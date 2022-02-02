MAAP and 100% are back with another collaboration

For the third year running, Australian cycling clothing giant MAAP has collaborated with sunglasses specialist 100% to create yet another limited edition run of custom-designed eyewear, and for 2022 the foundation for the design comes courtesy of 100%'s Hypercraft model.

Hypercraft is 100%'s lightest pair of sunglasses. Made from a material the brand has trademarked as UltraCarbon, they tip the scales at just 23 grams and are available in two distinct designs as part of the MAAP takeover, Copper and Silver, both of which use the metallic colour as the base coat of the minimalistic frame.

Image 1 of 4 MAAP x 100% Hypercraft 'Silver', with pastel colours dotted throughout (Image credit: MAAP) Image 2 of 4 The words Motion Accelerates Altered Perception are found on the lens of both designs (Image credit: MAAP) Image 3 of 4 The Copper design is definitely more bling in appearance (Image credit: MAAP) Image 4 of 4 MAAP has placed its logo front and centre (Image credit: MAAP)

With both designs, MAAP has used pastel hues to contrast the metallic finish of the frame to create a conflicted design that, in our opinion, works quite well. For the Copper design, the frame is contrasted with a pink nose bridge with central support that fades upwards into turquoise blue, and purple rubber ear stocks. On the Silver design, the nose bridge is purple and the ear stocks are a dark mustard yellow.

As is the trend of modern cycling sunglasses, the Hypercraft's lens is oversized and contributes heavily to the overall design. Knowing this, MAAP has placed its logo vertically through the centre of the lens, and the phrase Motion Accelerates Altered Perception can be found around the edge - a no-doubt intentional play on the MAAP brand's acronym-like name. The lens itself is hydrophobic and oleophobic to repel water, oil and dirt, and it features the common wraparound design. The upper and lower edges of the lens are frameless, although they are given a translucent border to give the perception of a framed design.

“We couldn’t be more stoked for our third collab with 100%, especially after such an unprecedented response to MAAP x 100% Glendale," explained MAAP's co-founder, Jarrad Smith. "For 2022, we’ve reimagined their streamlined Hypercraft frame, applying our unique MAAP design aesthetic across two new exclusive colours.

If history is anything to go by, the latest MAAP x 100% collaboration will attract plenty of attention. In 2020, the collaboration focussed on the S3 sunglasses, with a predominantly purple design accompanied by pink ear stocks and silver MAAP lettering repeated across the brow. In 2021, the 100% Glendale sunglasses provided the canvas for a duo of designs. Both were given wide acclaim, with the latter being awarded a place in our guide to the best cycling sunglasses.

Now it's Hypercraft's turn to provide the canvas, and despite the lack of frame and minimal opportunity for design, MAAP has still managed to leave its mark.

Both designs will come with a pair of lenses, replacement nose pads in both alternative-fit and subtle black designs, as well as a hard case and microfibre cleaning bag.

Pricing is £185.00 / $215.00 / €215.00 / AU$305.00