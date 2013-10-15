Luna Pro Team signs Maghalie Rochette

Image 1 of 3 Maghalie Rochette will race for Luna in 2014. (Image credit: Luna Pro Mountain Bike Team) Image 2 of 3 Maghalie Rochette (Cyclocrossworld.com) rode like she was possessed today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 3 Maghalie Rochette (Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Maghalie Rochette will don the blue and white kit of the Luna Pro Team in 2014. The 20-year-old racer from Quebec, Canada, signed with the team.

"I am pleased to announce that I will be racing with the Luna Pro Team for the 2014 mountain bike and cyclo-cross season!" she said.

"I remember as a tiny nine-year-old girl dreaming of being a Luna pro. Eleven years later, I still look up with admiration to the current riders of the team, so it is really an honor for me to be part of this great organization. It is a dream come true to ride in the same kit as some of my idols."

Rochette has been riding bikes since age four. She tried mountain biking when she was young, then competed in triathlon until age 18.

"Last year, I tried a couple of road races and I started racing cyclo-cross. I decided to start mountain biking in April 2013 thinking it could help me for cyclo-cross, but I had no idea I would fall in love with the discipline as much as I did."

Rochette is studying Athletic Therapy at Concordia University in Montreal.

"I really look forward to the next season with Luna, and I am more than excited to learn, race, and enjoy every second of this incredible ride. I am very grateful that I have been given such a great opportunity, and thanks to Clif Bar and the Luna Pro Team family!"

Her recent top results include fourth place at the 2013 Sea Otter cyclo-cross event in Monterey, California, sixth at the US Pro XCT round in Vermont, 10th place at CrossVegas in Nevada, and ninth at the U23 UCI Cross Country MTB World Championships in South Africa.