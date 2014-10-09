Luna Pro Team signs Waldis

Image 1 of 3 Andrea Waldis is the newest addition to the Luna Pro team (Image credit: Luna Pro Mountain Bike Team) Image 2 of 3 Switzerland's Andrea Waldis is looking forward to her first competition in South Africa (Image credit: Dave Macleod / Gameplan Media) Image 3 of 3 Andrea Waldis (Team Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

2012 junior cross country mountain bike world champion Andrea Waldis, of Morschach, Switzerland, has joined the Luna Pro Team for the next two years. Waldis is 20 years old and, in addition to winning a world championship, is also the winner of two under 23 World Cup races as a first year under 23 athlete. Waldis' focus for 2015 will be the UCI Cross Country World Cup, also racing in select US events, as well as the European, Swiss and World Championships.

Waldis, who speaks three languages (German, English and French), said, "At the age of nine years old I entered my first mountain bike race. Since then this sport fascinates me!"

"I have celebrated some big successes. The highlight of my young career was the junior world champion's title in 2012. My goal is to become a top elite rider. The Luna Pro Team will give me a unique and supportive opportunity. I am really excited for the upcoming season with Luna"

The Luna Pro Team enters its 14th season with an initiative to bring younger athletes to the program in order to assure the future success of the team. With the addition of Waldis, the Luna team now has three athletes 21 years or younger.

The 2015 team will focus on defending its elite world championship title currently held by Catharine Pendrel along with regaining its overall World Cup titles in both the individual and team classifications. The team's younger athletes will concentrate on the same titles in the U23 category, along with their respective national championships.

In addition to world champion Pendrel, the team also includes returning members four-time Olympian Katerina Nash, 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Georgia Gould, Quebec cross champion Maghalie Rochette and two time Xterra amateur champion Hannah Rae Finchamp, who is transitioning to mountain biking.

The Luna team will also have a presence at several notable US races including the US National Championship, the US Pro Cup, Leadville 100, Downieville Classic and others still to be determined.

2015 Luna Pro Team

Catharine Pendrel (Canada)

Katerina Nash (Czech)

Georgia Gould (United States)

Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)

Maghalie Rochette (Canada)

Hannah Rae Finchamp (United States)

