Luna Pro Team presents 2013 team roster

Image 1 of 4 This was the first weekend the the powerful Luna team was all racing (L to R): Katerina Nash, Teal Stetson-Lee and Georgia Gould (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 2 of 4 World Champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) always takes time out for her adoring Canadian fans. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 4 Georgia Gould (Luna) goes solo on the first lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 4 Katerina Nash often battled her own Luna team-mates again this year. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Olympic medalist and US Cross Country National Champion Georgia Gould and cross country World Cup and former world champion Catharine Pendrel are back in action for this season with the Luna Pro Team. They will also be joined on the mountain bike circuit by four-time Olympian Katerina Nash and Teal Stetson-Lee.

Gould, Pendrel and long-time staff members General Manager Dave McLaughlin, Team Manager Waldek Stepniowski and Equipment Manager Chris Mathis will continue with the Luna Pro Team for four more years.

World Cup round winner Katerina Nash and development rider Stetson-Lee have each signed through 2013.

The Luna team welcomes new mechanic Dusty LaBarr, who is a veteran of the international race circuit and brings a fresh perspective to the team.

Luna continues to support former Xterra World Champion and ex-pro mountain biker Shonny Vanlandingham, current Xterra Mountain Champ Danelle Kabush, US National Xterra Champion Suzie Snyder and Marla Streb, who have each extended their Luna Pro Team contracts through 2014.

The team will again race Orbea bikes.

2013 Luna Pro Team

Catharine Pendrel

Georgia Gould

Katerina Nash

Teal Stetson Lee

Shonny Vanlandingham

Danelle Kabush

Suzie Snyder

Staff

Dave McLaughlin, General Manager

Waldek Stepniowski, Team Manager

Marla Streb, Media and PR

Chris Mathis, Equipment Manager

Dusty LaBarr, Mechanic