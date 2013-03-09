Luna Pro Team presents 2013 team roster
Pendrel, Gould and Nash headline mountain bike squad
Olympic medalist and US Cross Country National Champion Georgia Gould and cross country World Cup and former world champion Catharine Pendrel are back in action for this season with the Luna Pro Team. They will also be joined on the mountain bike circuit by four-time Olympian Katerina Nash and Teal Stetson-Lee.
Gould, Pendrel and long-time staff members General Manager Dave McLaughlin, Team Manager Waldek Stepniowski and Equipment Manager Chris Mathis will continue with the Luna Pro Team for four more years.
World Cup round winner Katerina Nash and development rider Stetson-Lee have each signed through 2013.
The Luna team welcomes new mechanic Dusty LaBarr, who is a veteran of the international race circuit and brings a fresh perspective to the team.
Luna continues to support former Xterra World Champion and ex-pro mountain biker Shonny Vanlandingham, current Xterra Mountain Champ Danelle Kabush, US National Xterra Champion Suzie Snyder and Marla Streb, who have each extended their Luna Pro Team contracts through 2014.
The team will again race Orbea bikes.
2013 Luna Pro Team
Catharine Pendrel
Georgia Gould
Katerina Nash
Teal Stetson Lee
Shonny Vanlandingham
Danelle Kabush
Suzie Snyder
Staff
Dave McLaughlin, General Manager
Waldek Stepniowski, Team Manager
Marla Streb, Media and PR
Chris Mathis, Equipment Manager
Dusty LaBarr, Mechanic
