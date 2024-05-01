Egan Bernal confirms Tour de France participation following strong early-season form
Colombian is set to join Rodríguez, Thomas, and Pidcock as part of formidable Ineos Grenadiers squad this July
Egan Bernal has announced that he'll be returning to the Tour de France this summer, with the resurgent Colombian set to form part of a strong Ineos Grenadiers selection alongside Carlos Rodríguez, Geraint Thomas, and Tom Pidcock.
The 27-year-old won the Tour four years ago but since 2022 has been working his way back to top form after an early season training accident.
Last year he returned to Grand Tour racing at the Tour and Vuelta a España and this spring he's been in his best form since the crash, stringing together seven top-10 results from eight races, including podium spots at O Gran Camiño and the Volta a Catalunya.
Writing on Instagram, Bernal confirmed his Tour participation.
"With blessings, I finish the first part of the season. Now in Colombia for a few days to prepare for a good Tour de France," Bernal wrote, without confirming which races he'll take on in the build-up to the race.
Bernal's schedule for the remainder of the 2024 season had been unclear, though his series of top results across 34 days of racing this spring have clearly persuaded Ineos Grenadiers hierarchy that he can compete at a high level once again this July.
His most recent victory came just over three years ago when he scored his second Grand Tour win at the Giro d'Italia.
A third place at the Colombian National Championships road race and second on the mountainous penultimate stage at the Volta a Catalunya – albeit 57 seconds behind Tadej Pogačar – rank as his best results so far this year. He also played a key role in helping Carlos Rodríguez to overall victory at the recent Tour de Romandie.
Ineos Grenadiers will also be bringing 2018 race winner Geraint Thomas to the Tour, with the Welshman this year taking on the Giro-Tour double for the second time in his career. His first attempt in 2017, however, saw him crash out of both.
Carlos Rodríguez, who finished fifth overall in Paris last July, is also down to race for the British squad, while 2022 L'Alpe d'Huez stage winner Tom Pidcock will be heading to the Tour for the third time in his career.
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix