Filippo Ganna - An outsider for the first Giro d’Italia maglia rosa

By Stephen Farrand
published

Italian also eyes Lake Garda TT and prepares to suffer for Geraint Thomas

Filippo Ganna finished second in three sprints at the 2023 Vuelta a Espana
Filippo Ganna finished second in three sprints at the 2023 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

When the 2021 Giro d’Italia started in Turin, Filippo Ganna won the time trial and pulled on the first race leader’s maglia rosa, enjoying a moment of glory in his home region of Piemonte.

This year the Corsa Rosa again begins in Turin, with other stages in Piemonte on Sunday and Monday. Ganna’s ambitions and chances of success are different but a sense of ambition remains.  

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.