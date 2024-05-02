Filippo Ganna - An outsider for the first Giro d’Italia maglia rosa

When the 2021 Giro d’Italia started in Turin, Filippo Ganna won the time trial and pulled on the first race leader’s maglia rosa, enjoying a moment of glory in his home region of Piemonte.

This year the Corsa Rosa again begins in Turin, with other stages in Piemonte on Sunday and Monday. Ganna’s ambitions and chances of success are different but a sense of ambition remains.

In 2021 Ganna was the huge favourite to win the 8.6km city centre time trial and lived up to expectations, repeating his early success of 2020 in Sicily. This year he is an outsider, with a chance to use his power and fast finish after the 140km road stage from Veneria Reale to the centre of the city. But he should not be ruled out.

The opening stage includes several late climbs but Ganna is on form and so could be part of the reduced peloton expected to fight for the win in central Turin. He could have to sprint against Tadej Pogačar, Julian Alaphilippe and anyone else who decides to race hard on the Superga, Colle Maddalena and the very short but steep San Vito climb that ends just three kilometres from the finish.

True to character, Ganna played down his chances but revealed that he and Ineos Grenadiers have studied and trained for the stage. Nothing has been left to chance.

“Things are different this year compared to 2021, a road stage compared to a time trial stage is more complex and so more open,” Ganna suggested, before revealing his ambitions.

“We’ve tried to simulate the way we'll race on Saturday by riding on short and numerous climbs. The race on the day will be totally different; there are riders who can hurt us but we’ll try our best. If it works out, we’ll celebrate.”

Ganna went on to wear the maglia rosa for three days in 2021. He didn’t ride the 2022 Giro and was forced out of the 2023 race due to COVID-19, so is keen to race on home roads again.

The uphill finish of the stage 6 time trial to Perugia limits his chances of victory but the flat stage 14 time trial near Lake Garda suits his huge speed and power. It will be a vital test for the Paris Olympics time trial in July, his big goal of the summer alongside the team pursuit on the track.

There are a number of hilly stages in this year’s Giro where the pure sprinters might be distanced but Ganna refuted that he could dive into the sprints as he did so often during the 2023 Vuelta a Espana and finished second three times. Ganna knows he will also have to suffer and work hard for three weeks as Geraint Thomas tries to take on Tadej Pogačar and target overall victory.

“I like the Lake Garda time trial, if you've got good legs you can do well,” he hinted, perhaps playing mind games with his rivals and himself.

“I’m not a sprinter and so the possible sprint stages will be complicated for me. I had a go at the Vuelta because Geraint told to give it a try and we went close to a win. But with the riders at the Giro, it’ll be difficult. Of course, we’re here to try, so let’s see what happens.”

Ganna is modest about his chances but proud to be back at the Giro d’Italia.

“Racing in Italy with the tifosi out along the road gives you extra motivation and starting in Piemonte is special too. We’re in Turin, where it all started in 2021 and in Turin for a tough opening stage.”