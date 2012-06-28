Experienced Tankink signs for another two years

Image 1 of 5 Bram Tankink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Bram Tankink (Rabobank) on the Paterberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 5 Bram Tankink (Rabobank) takes a pull (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 5 Bram Tankink (Rabobank) on the Molenberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 5 Bram Tankink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bram Tankink has re-signed for another two years with his current Rabobank squad, extending his time with the Dutch team until the end of 2014. This will be Tankink’s fifth season with the team, who have shown their appreciation just days before the Tour de France begins. Tankink will start his sixth Tour on Saturday and his job will be that of road captain, calling the shots as the team attempts to place Robert Gesink and Bauke Mollema into the higher echelons of the general classification standings.

"The team has expressed a whole lot of appreciation for the role I play. I said a while ago that I wanted to stay on with Rabobank a bit longer," said Tankink.

Team director Erik Breukink had nothing but compliments for the dependable rider.

"When you lock in a 33 year-old racer for another two years, it says something about how appreciated he is," Breukink said.

"Bringing in Bram has always been a boon for the team. He has grown a lot, and he has definitely earned the job of road captain. We’ve seen that he approaches his work competently and seriously. Bram is a very valuable player on the squad who contributes a lot to the team spirit and then some. Bram continues to grow into his role on the team."

