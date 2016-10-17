Louis Vuitton set to buy Pinarello

Image 1 of 5 Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F8 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 5 Sir Bradley Wiggins' custom painted Pinarello Dogma F8 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 5 Team Sky's Pinarello Dogma (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 The custom painted Pinarello of Two-time British road national champion - Peter Kennaugh (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 5 It's a brand with more racing pedigreee than most, but it also happens to be one of the more expensive seen in the WorldTour (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media)

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, better known as LVMH Group, is set to purchase the Italian bike brand Pinarello, according to a report on Tuttobiciweb.it. The European multinational luxury goods conglomerate headed by Bernard Arnault is looking to branch out into the sports and wellness markets.

LVMH Group is best known for its high-end brands Louis Vuitton fashion and handbags, Moet & Chandon champagnes, along with a wide range of luxury brands in the clothing, cosmetics, fashion accessories, jewellery, perfumes, spirits, watches and wines arena. However, according to the report, LVMH Group is interested in expanding into the sports, wellness and leisure markets with cycling's prominent brand Pinarello as its primary purchase objective.

The Pinarello brand was founded by Nani Pinarello, whose son Fausto Pinarello has been president since 1977. The company currently manufactures bicycles for the road, track and cyclo-cross, but its prized product is the F8 Dogma that ranges from €10,000 to €12,000. Pinarello is also involved in tourism and owns prime holiday real-estate along with luxury holiday and travel brand Pinarello Travel and the Pinarello Granfondo 'La Pina'.

LVMH Group was also attracted by the bike brands presence in professional cycling based on its equipment sponsorship of Team Sky, team of Tour de France winner Chris Froome. In July, Pinarello and Team Sky extended its partnership for a further four years.

Negotiations for the purchase began several months ago by a firm in Milan between the Treviso-based Pinarello and LVMH Group, and what needs to be settled on is only the final sale price, however, the deal could be complete soon. If the transaction becomes official, Fausto Pinarello will remain the CEO of the brand.