Lotto-Soudal first off in Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial

BMC Racing last of 22 teams at 15:45pm

Image 1 of 5

BMC Racing on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium

BMC Racing on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

2017 Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 map

2017 Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 map
(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 3 of 5

2017 Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 profile

2017 Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 profile
(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 4 of 5

The Lotto Soudal team rides to the start

The Lotto Soudal team rides to the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 5

2016 Tirreno-Adriatico winner Greg Van Avermaet

2016 Tirreno-Adriatico winner Greg Van Avermaet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Belgian WorldTour team Lotto Soudal will be the first of 22 squads to start Wednesday's Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 team time trial. Lotto Soudal will roll out for the 22.7km stage at 2 pm sharp with five-minute intervals between the 21 teams to follow.

BMC Racing are the last team to start at 3:45 pm and are expected to finish at 4 pm.

The teams will head out from Lido di Camaiore for 9.5km on the flat and straight coastal road before making the turn around at Forte dei Marmi. A time check will also be made at the turn point before the teams head back to Lido di Camaiore on the same road.

As the teams will be racing on the same road, they will be able to see their rivals on the way to and back from the turnaround.

BMC Racing Team won the opening team time trial last year, two seconds ahead of Etixx-Quick Step. The two teams are likely to be the front runners again in 2017. The Belgian Quick-Step Floors team will start the stage at 2:35 pm, giving BMC the advantage of knowing what time they need to beat to secure the victory.

The team's of GC favourites Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) will be two early squads to watch, starting at 2:05 pm and 2:35 pm respectively.

For the full 2017 Tirreno-Adriatico race preview, click here and to subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, click here.

Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal14:00:00
2Bahrain-Merida14:05:00
3Trek-Segafredo14:10:00
4Team Sunweb14:15:00
5Bardiani CSF14:20:00
6Movistar Team14:25:00
7Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:30:00
8Quick-Step Floors14:35:00
9Cannondale-Drapac14:40:00
10FDJ14:45:00
11Orica-Scott14:50:00
12Dimension Data14:55:00
13Team Novo Nordisk15:00:00
14Androni Giocattoli15:05:00
15Astana Pro Team15:10:00
16Team Sky15:15:00
17Katusha-Alpecin15:20:00
18Bora-Hansgrohe15:25:00
19Nippo - Vini Fantini15:30:00
20AG2R La Mondiale15:35:00
21UAE Team Emirates15:40:00
22BMC Racing Team15:45:00

