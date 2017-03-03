Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: 5 riders to watch - Video

Italian WorldTour race attracts long list of general classification riders

Vincenzo Nibali powers the breakaway on the final day in San Juan

The route for the 2017 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico has been billed as a classic by the race organiser, and the Italian WorldTour outing has duly attracted a classic line-up.

Starting with a team time trial in Lido di Camaiore, which has signed itself up to the race until 2020, the race winds its way down the Tuscan coast towards Rome, before a sharp turn to the east. The Termanillo once again hosts the summit finish of the Queen Stage, which should be decisive in the general classification. A short individual time trial will close out the race and give those who struggled in the mountains a shot at redemption.

With the Giro d'Italia just two months away, the Grand Tour contenders are out in force at the one-week race. Two former champions will be on the start line on March 8, with Vincenzo Nibali set to lead Bahrain-Merida and Nairo Quintana back for Movistar.

As well as Quintana and Nibali, there are a long list of GC men looking to hone their form ahead of the Giro d'Italia. Cyclingnews has tried to cram those into just five to watch, which proved a tough challenge.

Want to see who we picked? Watch the video above, and to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here