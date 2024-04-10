Lotte Kopecky to ride Giro d'Italia Women ahead of Paris Olympics

By James Moultrie
published

World Champion's Tour de France Femmes participation to be decided after Liège-Bastogne-Liège debut

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime)
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) (Image credit: Getty Images)

SD Worx-Protime have confirmed that Lotte Kopecky will ride the Giro d’Italia Women in the lead-up to her big goal of the Paris Olympics but her participation in the Tour de France Femmes remains unknown. 

Sports manager Danny Stam confirmed the Belgian’s participation speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws, with a decision to be made on the French Grand Tour after she makes her debut at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes on April 21. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.