Lotte Kopecky confident ahead of Belgian Cyclo-cross Championships

Lotte Kopecky said she is feeling good in her preparations for the Belgian Cyclo-cross Championships held in Middelkerke this coming weekend. Racing in her new kit of SD Worx, Kopecky finished fourth at the Hexia cyclocross Gullegem on Tuesday.

"It is nice to achieve a 4th place despite the absence of some of the top riders. I had a good feeling and look forward to the Belgium Championships in Middelkerke this Saturday," Kopecky said after the race.

Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek Lions) took the victory at the Hexia cyclocross Gullegem while Magalie Rochette claimed second place and 17-year-old Zoe Backstedt (Tormans) was third, with Kopecky just behind in fourth place.

The C2 race in Gullegem did not feature the biggest names of the elite women's field such as world champion Lucinda Brand but it provided an opportunity to fine-tune form ahead of the Belgium Cyclo-Cross Championships held on Saturday and Sunday.

Kopecky is the reigning world champion in the Points Race and road and time trial national champion. She finished second to Sanne Cant last year at the national cyco-cross championships. Although Kopecky has not placed a priority on cyclo-cross, she will still line up as a contender for the title.

Kopecky has competed in three cyclo-cross races this season finishing 25th at the UCI World Cup Dendermonde and 29th at the UCI World Cup Hulst, where she debuted in her new SD Worx kit, followed by fourth place at Gullegem.

She signed a three-year contract to race with SD Worx through 2024 and stated that her priority will be on the Spring Classics in 2022, while also continuing to take opportunities in cyclo-cross and track disciplines.