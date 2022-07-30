Lorena Wiebes' Tour de France Femmes crash leaves stage 7 start uncertain

Lorena Wiebes suffered in a crash when she came down along with print rival Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) during stage 6 at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. The Team DSM sprinter finished more than seven minutes down and required stitches, with her team unable to confirm if she will start stage 7 on Saturday.

"Following her crash on today's stage of the Tour de France Femmes, Lorena Wiebes suffered some abrasions and needed a few stitches on her elbow," Team DSM said in a medical update following the stage.

"Despite this, she is doing well and will be monitored closely overnight before assessing if she’s OK to start tomorrow’s stage."

Wiebes and Kopecky, along with Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) crashed a little over 20km from the end of the 128.6km from Saint-Dié-des-Vosges to Rosheim. Kopecky and Amialiusik got back into the field, and Kopecky went on to finish third behind Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) and Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) in the bunch sprint.

Wiebes, who won the opening day and stage 5, was visibly in pain as she remounted her bike and tried to get back into the field. However, the team quickly made the decision for her to sit up and ride easy to the finish.

"At a point, it doesn't make sense to try to come back. She was far behind and in pain. To bring her back up only to get dropped again. It was easier for her to just roll in. That was a decision we had to make. It also doesn't make sense to try everything to come back," said Team DSM director Albert Timmer.

"We didn't have the initial intention of really going for a sprint today, unless all the circumstances were good. It looked good until the moment Lorena crashed, so we straightaway made a switch to try something else."

That something else meant working for German Champion Liane Lippert, who launched an attack on a climb around 10 kilometres from the end of the race. However, she didn't manage to gain any significant time before the sprint teams set up for the final won by overall race leader, Vos.

"It was too late in the race to make it hard enough," said Timmer.

Kopecky, who finished third, had also gone down hard with Wiebes at 22km to go. She was holding her head while seated on the pavement unsure if she could continue.

"I had the feeling that I really smacked my head, really hard actually. I was trying to wait and hoping no one would ride into me. It was just a hard shock," Kopecky said.

She did remount and by the time the race reached the closing kilometres she felt ready to sprint.

"I think it was good to have this adrenaline [for the finish]. I had some help from the finish from the Plantur-Pura car, so thank you for that. Once I got back, I knew it was only two short climbs, and I just had to find it in my head and my legs to stay in good position."

Wiebes, who finished 7:34 down, looked visibly shaken as she rode through the team parking, dismounted her bike and went straight onto the Team DSM bus. She appeared to be in pain, blood running down her her right elbow, shorts torn in several places. Medical staff confirmed that Wiebes had scrapes and bruises and that she required stitches to close the wound on her elbow.

The stage victory opportunities for Wiebes, who is second in the points category to Vos, are now in the rear vision mirror with the Tour de France Femmes now heading into the mountains. However, if the Dutch sprinter doesn't line up on Saturday it will leave Team DSM with just four riders – Charlotte Kool abandoned on stage 3 – to support the overall and stage hopes of Juliette Labous, seventh overall, and Liane Lippert.