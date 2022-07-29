Reusser out with concussion before final weekend at Tour de France Femmes
By Jackie Tyson published
Team SD Worx rider crashed with teammate Kopecky on stage 6
Team SD Worx confirmed late Friday that Marlen Reusser would not start stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift on Saturday.
The stage 4 winner was caught in a crash during Friday’s 128km run from Saint-Dié-Des-Vosgues to Rosheim and after the finish of stage 6 a medical evaluation deemed she could not continue to race.
“A hospital examination revealed that she suffered a concussion after her crash. Rest is necessary to recover. Reusser was an important link in the Team SD Worx team,” a team statement read on social media.
The team had a mixed bag of escapades on stage 6, with Christine Majerus part of the early breakaway and sprinter Lotte Kopecky fighting back for a podium result. Kopecky was involved in a crash with under 23km to race, along with Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM), Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) and teammate Reusser. Kopecky was able to chase down the peloton and finish third in Rosheim, the stage won by race leader Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma).
The other riders continued as well in chase mode, but never rejoined the front group of 39 riders who contested for the bunch sprint. Amialiusik finished a little over one minute back, Wiebes was well back at 7:34 behind Vos and Reusser managed to finish 15:10 back, with eight other riders still to cross the line.
"I think Lorena hit a wheel in front of her. It happened at very high speed, so I didn't have time to react anymore and flew full over. I got a hard hit on my head, but I'm okay," said Kopecky, who has four top 10s across six stages of the Tour so far.
"I felt quite good today, so I wanted to sprint. Whether that effort affected my sprint, I don't know. The crash gave me an adrenaline shot, which wasn't bad. Plantur-Pura offered me some help to get back, which I thank them for. I knew that there were only two short climbs left. So I fought to get back."
Reusser proved strongest on stage 4 by soloing to victory on the gravel-strewn roads to Bar-sur-Aube. She attacked from the front group between the final two sections of gravel to win the stage.
She now departs the Tour de France Femmes ahead of a weekend of tough climbing, with three teammates in the top 20. Ashleigh Moolman Pasio is fifth overall, 1:05 behind maillot jaune Vos, Demi Vollering is another six second back in sixth overall, while Kopecky is over four minutes down in 17th overall.
"This was a very fast stage, but we stayed together well as a team. Demi Vollering and I are in good shape. We are already looking forward to tomorrow," Moolman-Pasio said in reaction to the team’s situation headed to the mountains.
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).