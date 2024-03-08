Lorena Wiebes aims for record fourth straight title in Ronde van Drenthe

Lorena Wiebes is aiming to add a fourth consecutive victory to her record at Ronde van Drenthe on Sunday. The SD Worx-Protime sprinter heads into the top-tier classic after recently winning GP Oetingen, but she says her bigger goals are later this month at Brugge-De Panne and Gent-Wevelgem.

"I feel I have made strides. My goal is to be the best sprinter while also competing for the win in more difficult races. I hope to set my record a bit sharper in Drenthe," said Wiebes, who won the 2021, 2022 and 2023 editions from bunch sprints.

This year's route is 158.1km from Beilen to Drijber, using a series of circuits over cobbled sectors and multiple trips and the finish line at the top of the VAMberg, which has pitches as steep as 20%.

"The Ronde van Drenthe is a special race for me. I know the VAMberg by now through and through. I hope to make it four in a row," Wiebes said.

This season, Wiebes won the two opening stages at the UAE Tour and recently won the late-race breakaway sprint at GP Oetingen. She hasn't won this many early-season races ahead of Ronde van Drenthe in previous years and said her season victories give her a confidence boost.

"I take confidence with me from the GP Oetingen. There, we made the race hard, and we always try to do that. At Team SD Worx-Protime, we don't just speculate on a sprint. I like to win mass sprints, but it's also special to win in a depleted group. In Oetingen, I pulled through on the final slope and I feel I'm making more and more strides in that," Wiebes said.

Wiebes reiterated her goal of being a top rider across both flat and hilly terrain and said that she has continued working on her climbing power to add to her sprint strengths.

"I don't just want to be only a sprinter. I want to be good all year and compete for the win in as many races as possible. I haven't caught my top form yet, but I already feel good.

"In the GP Oetingen I already felt stronger than in the opening weekend. I hope I can add some more percentages so I will be in top form in Brugge-De Panne and Gent-Wevelgem, which are big goals for me. But first, therefore, the Ronde van Drenthe, a race that is extra special as a Dutch rider."

