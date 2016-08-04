Trending

Lizzie Armitstead and the three missed anti-doping tests - Podcast

The team delves into the Armitstead issues and looks ahead to the Olympic Games

World champion Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

World champion Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Related Articles

Armitstead: I'd be disappointed with anything less than Olympic gold

Retired Olympic champion Cooke expresses opinion on Armitstead's case

Armitstead: I am a clean athlete and an honest person

Olympic Games: 10 riders to watch in the men's road race

Armitstead met with UK Anti-Doping and British Cycling after first two whereabouts strikes

Boels-Dolmans offers statement of support in Armitstead case

This week the Cyclingnews and Procycling teams discuss the news that Lizzie Armitstead missed three out of competition tests in a twelve month period. The British rider could have faced a ban but CAS ruled that her first test should be marked void due to issues surrounding the nature of the failed attempt to test her in 2015. Now in Rio for the Olympic Games, Armitstead is fighting on two fronts - for the gold medal in the women’s road race but perhaps more importantly, to save her credibility.

In the podcast we discuss her missed tests, the nature of how the story broke in The Daily Mail, Armitstead’s response, and how her reputation sits after his episode.

We also look ahead and preview the Olympic Games road races for both the men's and women's fields.

Read more on this story: