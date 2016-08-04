Lizzie Armitstead and the three missed anti-doping tests - Podcast
The team delves into the Armitstead issues and looks ahead to the Olympic Games
This week the Cyclingnews and Procycling teams discuss the news that Lizzie Armitstead missed three out of competition tests in a twelve month period. The British rider could have faced a ban but CAS ruled that her first test should be marked void due to issues surrounding the nature of the failed attempt to test her in 2015. Now in Rio for the Olympic Games, Armitstead is fighting on two fronts - for the gold medal in the women’s road race but perhaps more importantly, to save her credibility.
In the podcast we discuss her missed tests, the nature of how the story broke in The Daily Mail, Armitstead’s response, and how her reputation sits after his episode.
We also look ahead and preview the Olympic Games road races for both the men's and women's fields.
