Liv Racing title sponsor extends for further 3 years

Liv Racing has secured another three year commitment from its title sponsor, with the Liv cycling brand providing certainty for the squad by extending its support of the Women’s WorldTeam through till the end of 2024.

The Netherlands-based team – which is home to riders Lotte Kopecky, Soraya Paladin, Sabrina Stultiens, Alison Jackson and Ayesha McGowan – is currently ranked fourth on the UCI rankings. It was last year known as CCC-Liv and headlined by Marianne Vos but CCC, feeling the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, didn’t remain as a title sponsor in 2021. The women’s cycling brand, Liv, instead became the exclusive title partner of the team this year.

“Our title sponsorship of the Liv Racing WorldTeam this year, and the expansion of our partnership going forward represents our commitment to creating more opportunities for women in professional road racing,” said Phoebe Liu, chief branding officer of Giant Group, which includes Liv.

“These riders are an essential component to our research, design and development process. We are proud of what we’ve accomplished and excited to continue to evolve our performance road products together.”

Liv also recently announced that it would partner with the Tour de France Femmes in 2022, supporting the best young rider classification at the long awaited women’s version of the French Grand Tour’s first edition.

“Our team was founded in 2009 and is deeply rooted in women’s cycling. Many of the team’s successes have been achieved together with Liv, and we are excited to begin this next phase together,” said Liv Racing WorldTeam manager Eric van den Boom. “Liv has shown time and again to be very involved in and supportive of women’s cycling -- both on a recreational and a professional level. The level of ambition Liv has to advance women’s cycling is very high and matches well with the goals of this team.”

The team was among the first group of eight squads that stepped up to Women’s WorldTeam level last year and while the team has been around for more than a decade, Liv first stepped into a title-sponsor role in 2013, when it was named Rabobank-Liv Giant.

The squad’s victory tally stands at three so far this year, with Lotte Kopecky responsible for all of the wins. The 25 year old Belgian, however, came to the team on a one-year deal and will be moving to SD Worx in 2022, along with former performance manager Lars Boom.