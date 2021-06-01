Liv Cycling launches brand new Langma Disc range for 2022

Liv Cycling has launched the second generation of the Langma Disc, its all-out race bike designed to excel on climbs. The brand, which is dedicated to getting more women on bikes, worked alongside members of the Liv Racing WorldTour team to prototype and test the newest model, and claims the new Langma Disc is lighter, faster and more responsive than the first-generation model.

The 2022 Langma Disc range sees an updated geometry for wider tyre compatibility, taking up to 32mm of rubber, while a slight shortening of the seat tube and head tube, alongside a longer wheelbase and lower standover, promise a more stable-feeling and confidence-inspiring ride.

Meanwhile Liv claims its Advanced-Grade Composite layup has resulted in a frameset that’s 60g lighter than its predecessor, and 104g lighter than the Specialized Tarmac SL7 Disc. In addition to shaving weight, Liv says it has optimised the new Langma Disc to offer 21 per cent more transmission stiffness for more responsive power transfer, alongside 50 per cent more lateral stiffness through the fork. It also claims to have optimised the stiffness-to-weight ratio and improved the bike’s overall aero advantage.

“The first-generation Langma is already an accomplished race bike, and our new carbon frame technology raises the bar even higher,” said Sophia Shih, lead engineer of on-road development for Liv Cycling. “Last year our WorldTeam tested prototypes and we incorporated their feedback into the final design. We updated its geometry for wider tyre compatibility, optimised the stiffness-to-weight ratio and improved the bike’s overall aero advantage.”

“The Langma Advanced SL is an amazing bike — it’s both fast and efficient,” said Lotte Kopecky, Liv Racing WorldTeam rider who recently rode the new Langma to victory in March at the Le Samyn des Dames race. “It has terrific power and responsiveness, which is confidence-inspiring when I am going for the win.”

Advanced SL Composite

Liv’s professional-grade raw carbon material is woven and formed in its own composite factory, using what it calls Continuous Fibre Technology for greater strength-to-weight. The 2022 Langma Disc sees longer, more continuous carbon fibre pieces used across frame tubes and junctions, resulting in greater stiffness and less weight. This extends to the chainstays to provide a stronger connection from the dropouts to the bottom bracket for more efficient power transfer.

Truncated Ellipse tubing

Liv says it used new strategically engineered airfoil sections in the frame and fork, which were developed using Computational Fluid Dynamics and wind-tunnel testing to reduce wind drag at a wider range of yaw angles, compared to traditional ‘teardrop’-shaped tubes. According to the brand, this promises to save seconds on the flat, descents and in headwinds.

Symmetric aero fork

The Langma Disc fork is also constructed with continuous pieces of cut carbon, with a higher percentage of Advanced SL-Grade composite than any other of Liv’s models, which it claims results in enhanced steering control, precision and stiffness. Liv says the new fork has been re-engineered for 50 per cent more lateral stiffness than the first-generation, to provide more precise handling and responsiveness. It’s paired with an oversized headset and Liv’s new Contact SLR handlebar, which the brand claims will boost control without sacrificing aerodynamics. The new fork also features disc brake integration and increased clearance for tyres up to 32mm wide.

New proprietary Liv finishing kit

The new Langma comes equipped with brand new finishing kit from Liv, including the new carbon Contact SLR handlebar, optimised for women’s measurements and designed to offer aero advantage and ergonomic grip. Also new to the line-up is the Variant SLR seatpost, the brand’s first fully-carbon seatpost, which Liv says uses more continuous carbon fibres and titanium bolts to be lightweight, aero and easily adjustable.

Proven technology

In addition to the new technology promised, the 2022 Langma Disc range also comes with some of Liv’s proven tech carried over from other models. These include its Overdrive 2 steerer tube technology, the Megadrive rectangular downtube, and the Powercore oversized bottom bracket and chainstay area. Symmetric chainstays are employed to provide additional stiffness on the driveside and stability on the non-driveside, according to Liv.

Langma heritage

Deriving its name from ‘Chomolungma’, the Tibetan name for Mount Everest, the Langma is designed to be an all-round performance bike that comes to life on the climbs.

The first generation of Langma is WorldTour-proven with 47 first place finishes and six national championships since its launch four years ago. It was the race bike of choice for the CCC-Liv team (now Liv Racing WorldTeam), and saw Marianne Vos collecting 23 stage and overall wins at La Course and the Women’s WorldTour, among others, while Coryn Rivera rode it to victory at the 2018 US National Championship, and more recently Lotte Kopecky took it to the podium at Le Samyn des Dames.

Liv Langma Disc 2022 range overview, specifications and price

The new Langma Disc range comes with three model series: at the top of the range is the singular Advanced SL Disc, followed by the Advanced Pro Disc (with three models), and the more affordable Advanced Disc series (with seven models).

All models are available in sizes XXS-L, and come equipped with Liv’s new handlebar, saddles and Variant seatpost, while select models come with a tubeless WheelSystem.

Liv Langma Advanced SL Disc

The top-tier Langma Advanced SL Disc comes equipped with the brand new tubeless Cadex 36 Disc wheelsystem, a SRAM RED eTap AXS hydraulic groupset, a Quarq DZero power meter, and Liv Alacra SLR CS saddle.

Price: £TBC / $10,000 / AU$12,999

Liv Langma Advanced Pro Disc 0 AXS

The Langma Advanced Pro Disc 0 AXS features a SRAM Force eTap AXS hydraulic groupset, Giant Halo power meter, Giant SLR 1 36 Disc WheelSystem and Liv Alacra SL CS saddle.

Price: £5,599 / $TBC / AU$7,499

Liv Langma Advanced Pro Disc 1 AXS

The Langma Advanced Pro Disc 1 AXS features a SRAM Rival eTap AXS hydraulic groupset, Giant Halo power meter, Giant SLR 2 36 Disc WheelSystem and Liv Alacra SL CS saddle.

Price: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

Liv Langma Advanced Pro Disc 1

The Langma Advanced Pro Disc 1 features a Shimano Ultegra hydraulic groupset, Giant PowerPro power meter, Giant SLR 2 36 Disc WheelSystem and Liv Alacra SL CS saddle.

Price: £3,999 / $TBC / AU$5,499

Liv Langma Advanced Disc 1

The Langma Advanced Pro Disc 1 features a Shimano Ultegra hydraulic groupset, Giant P-R2 Disc wheelset and Liv Approach saddle.

Price: £2,599 / $TBC / AU$TBC

Liv Langma Advanced Disc 2

The Langma Advanced Pro Disc 1 features a Shimano 105 hydraulic groupset, Giant P-R2 Disc wheelset and Liv Approach saddle.

Price: £2,349 / $2,500 / AU$3,299