Ayesha McGowan
Liv Racing Xstra
Teams history:
- 2022 - Liv Racing Xstra
- 2021 - Liv Racing
2022 Team Preview: Liv Racing Xstra
By Kirsten Frattini published
Analysis Giorgia Bronzini set to guide core team and new talent to success on the Women's WorldTour as Liv adds financial stability through 2024
Ayesha McGowan to make debut with Liv Racing at Tour de l'Ardeche
By Kirsten Frattini published
News 'Anyone who knows me knows that I am never afraid to dream big. I will always go for it'
McGowan announces nine recipients of Thee Abundance Mini-Grant
By Cyclingnews published
News Full support for athletes racing at Tour of America's Dairyland
Ayesha McGowan: Joining Liv is an amazing opportunity
By Kirsten Frattini published
News American joins Liv Racing at training camp in Italy, launches Thee Abundance Summit
