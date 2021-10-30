Liv Racing sign Ton and Neumanova through 2023

Liv Racing announced signing two young talents Quinty Ton and Tereza Neumanova through 2023. Ton, 23 and from the Netherlands, joins the team from GT Krush Tunap, and Neumanova, 23 and from the Czech Republic, joins from the Burgos Alimenta Women’s Cycling Team.

Ton earned the most combative rider award at Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition after being part of an early two-rider breakaway with Kathrin Hammes (Ceratizit WNT).

After recovering from a broken collarbone in the spring, Ton went on to finish seventh overall at the Belgrade GP Woman Tour and placed second in stage 1 at the Baloise Belgium Tour. She closed out the season with a top-10 finish at the Binche Chimay Binche pour Dames in October.

“At my current team, I have developed myself in the past three years. Especially in the past season I made a step forward. The beautiful Amstel Gold Race, in which I was the most combative rider, opened my eyes. I was successful by choosing the attack, in that race I surprised myself in a positive way. Unfortunately for me, I broke my collarbone shortly afterwards. Just after I got back on my bike, during a training camp in Spain, Liv Racing contacted me. I was honoured that a WorldTeam was interested in me. That made me extra motivated to fight back quickly,” Ton said.

“Liv Racing immediately gave me a familiar feeling, it felt like family. In addition, the team has a nice plan with me for the medium term. It speaks of vision. As a relatively young rider I am not immediately thrown to the lions. Instead, I get a lot of room to specialise and to focus on races with punchy climbs. I want to keep my trademark, the attack, intact as much as possible. I am originally a rider who likes to attack and certainly not ride colourlessly. After my comeback last summer, I showed in the Baloise Ladies Tour that I can achieve good results by attacking.”

In addition to Ton, Liv Racing have also announced new signings; Czech Republic National Champion Neumanova along with Rachele Barbieri, Eva Buurman, Katia Ragusa and Amber van der Hulst. Giorgia Bronzini was also announced as the team’s new sports director in 2022, while title sponsor Liv is on board for another three seasons.

Neumanova had a break-out season winning the national championships title, 11th at Navarra Women’s Elite Classics, second on stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse, and ninth on stage 1 at the Women’s WorldTour Vuelta a Burgos.

“In June, after my good race block in Spain and Switzerland, Liv Racing contacted me. It was a very pleasant, open and approachable conversation with the team management, it felt very pleasant to me. The philosophy and direction of the team appeal to me. Liv Racing offers me the perfect environment where I can develop myself. Both as an individual and as a team player. I have a lot of confidence in the team’s approach. It is not for nothing that it is one of the teams with the greatest history in women’s cycling,” Neumanova said.

“After my first full season in the women’s peloton, I would like to build next year on the foundation I laid this year. Of course, I want to gain more experience in all kinds of races. In the first place, I want to be of value to the team at WorldTour level. A possible victory at the highest level would of course be fantastic.”