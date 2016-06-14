Liv-Plantur announce Aviva Women's Tour team

Image 1 of 6 Boels-Dolmans' Christine Majerus, Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur) and Rabobank-Liv's Anouka Koster on the podium (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 6 Floortje Mackaij (Liv Plantur) (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 6 Rozanne Silk (Liv Plantur) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 4 of 6 Carlee Taylor (Liv Plantur) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 5 of 6 Molly Weaver - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 6 of 6 Sara Mustonen - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin)

Liv-Plantur have announced its squad for the 2016 Aviva Women's Tour with the ambition of supporting Leah Kirchmann across the five-stage race. The Canadian won the Drentse Acht van Westerveld in March and has regularly posted top-ten results in her first season with the team after three years with Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies.

"The Aviva Women's Tour is a well-organized race for female cyclists and during the past years the race has grown into one of the most popular events of the calendar. The route is quite challenging this year, with longer stages and a lot more climbing added to the course," said coach Hans Timmermans.

Kirchmann heads to the UK having recently finished third at the Tour of Chongming Island World Cup, third in the Grand Prix Cycliste de Gatineau road race and sixth in the time trial before placing 22nd in last week's Flanders Diamond Tour. The 25-year-old will be backed by a strong international team in her bid to continue her run of results as Timmermans explained.

"We go there with a lot of ambition. Leah currently sits in the top 10 on the WolrdTour and we want to keep it that way. We will bring a strong team to support her and aim for podium finishes. There are some stages that really suit her as she is one of the few sprinters who is able to be part of the select group in the finale of the hilly stages. There is also the possibility of achieving a good general classification with Leah because of the time bonuses at the finish line."

There is British representation in the squad from Molly Weaver, while Carlee Taylor offers options across the hilly parcours with 35-year-old Sara Mustonen providing experience. Dutch duo Floortje Mackaij and Rozanne Slik round out the team.

The tenth round of the inaugural Women's WorldTour starts in Southwold on June 15 with the race concluding June 19 after a 113.2km stage from Northampton to Kettering.

Liv-Plantur for 2016 Aviva Women's Tour: Leah Kirchmann, Floortje Mackaij, Sara Mustonen, Rozanne Slik, Carlee Taylor and Molly Weaver.

