Double collarbone fracture for Liquigas' Bodnar

Image 1 of 2 Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas) takes a turn. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 2 Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Maciej Bodnar of Liquigas will have to postpone his season start after a training accident left him with a double fracture of his collarbone.

The Polish rider was in Valencia Benicasin, Spain. “I fell near a roundabout and my arm went down on the pavement,” he told tuttobici.com.

He has to travelled to Italy for surgery.

“Unfortunately this incident ruins my plans and the team's plans,” Bodnar said. “But I intend to return to the peloton soon.”

Bodnar, 24, turned professional with Liquigas in 2008. He won the Polish national time trial title this year.