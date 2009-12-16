Double collarbone fracture for Liquigas' Bodnar
Polish time trial Champion injured in training crash
Maciej Bodnar of Liquigas will have to postpone his season start after a training accident left him with a double fracture of his collarbone.
The Polish rider was in Valencia Benicasin, Spain. “I fell near a roundabout and my arm went down on the pavement,” he told tuttobici.com.
He has to travelled to Italy for surgery.
“Unfortunately this incident ruins my plans and the team's plans,” Bodnar said. “But I intend to return to the peloton soon.”
Bodnar, 24, turned professional with Liquigas in 2008. He won the Polish national time trial title this year.
