Lepisto: I feel my legs have returned
Trek-Segafredo sprinter takes opening victory at Healthy Ageing Tour
Lotta Lepistö bounced back from a sub-par classics campaign and dominated the opening stage of the Healthy Ageing Tour on Wednesday. The Trek-Segafredo rider won the small group sprint and took the early leader's jersey in the five-day Dutch race.
Related Articles
"I am super happy, we just finished the hard Classics in Belgium, and I didn't have the best legs there, but now I feel my legs have returned again," Lepistö said in a team statement. "It was windy, a little bit cold, and a lot of echelons today that broke the peloton already after 50kms. I knew that Kirsten Wild [WNT-Rotor] and Jolien D'hoore [Boels Dolmans] were there, very good and fast sprinters, and we are always fighting in the finales, but I just focused on my sprint, and it went perfectly. It's a good start to the week."
Lepistö secured two stage victories at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana earlier in the season, and hoped for stronger performances during the Classics. Trek-Segafredo won two of the Classics with Audrey Cordon-Ragot winning Drentse 8 and Ellen van Dijk winning Dwars door Vlaanderen.
At the Healthy Ageing Tour, Trek-Segafredo lined up with a strong team that included Van Dijk, Lauretta Hanson, Letizia Paternoster, Anna Plichta and Trixi Worrack.
During the opening stage, Lepistö and Van Dijk were among a small front group that made it to the finish line. Lepistö credited Van Dijk's work in helping her through the final kilometres and around a late-race crash.
"Ellen helped me in the last kilometre to stay near the front, and big thanks to her," Lepistö said. "I had to close a gap to Amy Pieters [Boels Dolmans] in the last corner, and then two riders tried to go over me and crashed, but I had a good line still so I could sprint to the finish. It was a hectic sprint even though we were only 14 riders. I am happy - It was nice to win today."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy