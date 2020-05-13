Leadville Race Series organisers cancel all events

The organisers of the Leadville Race Series that includes the Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike event have cancelled all of their events after vote from Lake County officials to cancel all special events this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news closely follows the announcement by organisers of the SBT GRVL event in Steamboat Springs, Colorado cancelling their event.

In a letter, the organisers wrote that the regional medical resources are limited and could not take on the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak and that the state of Colorado had set limits on the size of events that would have had a significant impact on the events, which typically draw thousands of participants from 40 countries and all 50 states.

"For the last few months we have watched as the COVID-19 pandemic has made waves around the world. We’ve spent that time working in close partnership with city and county agencies to make the best, safest and most educated decision possible for the wellbeing of our community as well as yours," the organisers wrote.

"After countless conversations and exploring many options, the Lake County officials voted yesterday, May 12th, in favor of the decision to cancel all special events through the summer of 2020. While it breaks our hearts, we fully agree with and support their decision. This cancellation includes the Silver Rush Event Weekend, Stages Cycling Leadville Stage Race, Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB, Leadville 10k, and Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva, in addition to the June cancellations of the Leadville Trail Marathon and our LT100 Training Camps.

"We are nothing short of devastated for our participants as we know how hard you have trained and looked forward to this summer’s events, and for our Leadville community, whose unwavering support each year has allowed us to provide the experiences we’re so lucky to create. It shouldn’t be lost on any of us the huge economic loss this will inflict on our local businesses and we encourage you to help us help them in whatever way we can."

Participants who have already signed up can defer their entries until next year, donate the fee to the Life Time Foundation, the Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation, or a local NICA chapter, or receive a refund.

"We know for a fact that we’re going to come out on the other side of this. We will miss you and our finisher hugs so deeply this summer, and will think of you constantly. In the meantime, we can promise you that we will make 2021 the best year yet."