Le Col goes gravel with all-new ARC line

By
published

Le Col's all-female design team has created a range crafted for gravel enthusiasts

Le Col ARC gravel kit
(Image credit: Le Col)
British clothing brand Le Col has launched into the gravel clothing market with its new ARC clothing range.

Originally founded by ex-pro rider Yanto Barker, Le Col says that the all-terrain gravel collection is 'tailored for performance, durability and style'. While Le Col’s emphasis has previously been primarily on performance road wear, with collaborations with the likes of Bradley Wiggins and McLaren in the past. The brand says that this new collection is designed for the rider who 'seeks adventure beyond the beaten path.'

Paul Norman

