Last triumphs in eliminator cross country

Lechner, Rissved complete podium

Last leads up the climb in the Big Final

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
1/8 Finals: Anneke Beerten leading up the first climb. Pavla Havlikova (11) caught and passed to take the win

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
1/8 Final: Tracy Moseley leading on first climb, she was passed and finished 2nd to Jenny Rissveds

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
1/8 Final: Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
1/8 Final: Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) leading

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
1/8 Final heat: Anne Terpstra (MPL Specialized MTB Team) won easily

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Riders warm up for the eliminator qualifying time trial

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Elite women's elimniator podium: Anne Terpstra, Eva Lechner, Annie Last, Jenny Rissveds, Kathrin Stirnemann

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Former world champion Tracy Moseley (TMO Racing) has moved to to eliminator racing from downhill

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Former four cross champion Anneke Beerten (Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Chloe Woodruff

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Pavla Havlikova

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Anne Terpstra (MPL Specialized MTB Team) was the fastest qualifier

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
1/4 Finals: Annie Last (Milka Brentjens) leading Kathrin Stirnemann

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Annie Last (Milka Brentjens) became the first-ever World Cup winner in the new eliminator discipline at Houffalize, Belgium. Last won in convincing fashion against a strong field.

The eliminator was introduced last year as a test event, and this year becomes a full-fledged World Cup series, with three races and a world title on the line. The top 32 qualifiers from a timed lap of the circuit move onto the main competition: single lap races by heats of four riders, with the top two moving on to the next round.

In the women's field, Dutch rider Anne Terpstra (MPL Specialized) qualified first, followed by Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike) and former downhill world champion Tracy Moseley. Last and co-favourite Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) qualified further back, in seventh and ninth respectively.

However, once the racing started, the skills and strength of these two cross country competitors ensured that they would be in the final four. They were joined by Terpstra and unheralded Jenny Rissveds (Team Sweden).

Last got the holeshot out of the start, with Lechner having an uncharacteristically bad start and dropping to fourth at the bottom of the climb. By the top, Lechner was into second, but there was nowhere to pass on the narrow, twisting descent. The Italian did try a last ditch pass in the final corner, but caught her bars on Last, taking both riders down.

Last was first to regain her feet, and took the win. Rissveds took third, followed by Terpstra, who had also crashed in an attempted pass of Lechner earlier in the heat.

"I am really pleased with this," said Last. "It is a really, really tough course. The steep ups and downs mean you have to get a good start, or people can come around you on the hill. Getting the lead after the start makes a massive difference, it means you have a bit more control of the race. You come out of the corner with a bit more speed. That one climb on the back you have to really jive.

"I almost lost it on the last corner. Eva tried to go to the inside, and we both went down. It was ok, 'cuz where it was was ok, no one else was there to come around."

"I had a very bad start on the final and was last for the climb," said Lechner. "I tried to get to the front before the downhill but could only get to second. Then, I tried to pass in the final corner, but there was not enough space and I crashed. I'm happy with second, I tried for the win."

Big Final
1Annie Last (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team
2Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
3Jenny Rissveds (Swe)
4Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team

Small Final
5Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
6Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
7Tracy Moseley (GBr)
DNSMona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team

1/4 Finals
9Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
10Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)
11Helen Grobert (Ger)
12Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries
13Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team
14Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
15Chloe Woodruff (USA)
16Ana Zupan (Slo) Energijateam.com

1/8 Finals
17Ann Berglund (Swe)
18Monika Zur (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team
19Henriette Elvrum Handal (Nor) Merida NTG
20Sabrina Maurer (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
21Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity
22Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team
23Tina Perse (Slo)
24Felicia Ferner (Swe)
25Erica Zaveta (USA) Moda-Bikemagic Racing Team
26Imogen Buick (GBr) Moda-Bikemagic Racing Team
27Hanna Vergeles (Ukr) ISD MTB Team

