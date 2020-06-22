Lane Maher climbs over 100,000ft in single ride for Black Lives Matter

American cyclo-cross racer Lane Maher climbed 100,000ft (30,500m), the equivalent of Mount Everest almost three and a half times, in order to raise money for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 19-year-old from Harwinton, Connecticut, who rides for the Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld Development team, took to the Strava segment 'Millstone to Lookout', for a ride that covered 585 miles (942km), comprised a moving time of more than 60-hours, and an elapsed time of 72 hours and 40 minutes.

At the time of writing, Maher's GoFundMe page has raised $6,415 of a $10,000 target for Black Lives Matter Foundation.

'Millstone to Lookout' is a category four climb near the Barkhamsted Reservoir on the northern border of the state. The ascent is 1.83km in length, averages seven per cent gradient, and tops out at eye-watering grades of over 40-per cent. According to Maher's Strava data, he completed the climb 183 times on his road-adapted Cannondale SuperX cyclo-cross bike.

Throughout the ride, Maher averaged 126 watts with an average heart rate of 105 beats per minute, with maximums of 911 watts and 240bpm respectively. From this data, Strava calculates that Maher burned over 26,000 calories.

Maher was joined for a third of the ride by Nick Marti, who rode with Maher to 'Everest' the climb, covering 10,000m of elevation over 305km in a little over 17 hours.