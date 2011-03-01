Lampater to light up 2011 Melbourne Madison

Image 1 of 2 German rider Leif Lampater ended the first night as the overall leader. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Leon Van Bon in full flight. (Image credit: John J. Young)

This year's Melbourne Madison and Sid Patterson Grand Prix will be held on Saturday, March 5, at Melbourne's Joe Ciavola Velodrome, featuring a lineup that includes experienced Six-Day riders Leif Lampater and Leon Van Bon.

First run in 1982, the Melbourne Madison has become a popular event amongst local and international cyclists and boasts past winners such as Tour de France green jersey winner Baden Cooke, HTC-Highroad pro Mark Renshaw and individual pursuit world record holder Jack Bobridge.

This year's edition promises to be a closely-fought affair with a field that boasts experience and youth. German track stalwart Lampater (pictured) and Dutch veteran Van Bon lead the charge, with New Zealand's World Cup-winning duo of Shane Archbold and Tom Scully hot on their heels and aiming to impress as will the Victorian Institute of Sport team, represented by the youthful combination of Rick Sanders and South Australia's Alex Edmondson.

Event organiser Barry Langley said this year's edition boasts, "A great mix of teams, which should ensure an entertaining race," adding that he's "very pleased to see the return of Glen O'Shea to international racing".

O'Shea has spent the last two years on the sidelines due to illness and has recently taken big steps along the path to a return to the top level of racing. He'll partner German rider Benjamin Edmüller on Saturday night and pose one of the biggest threats to Lampater and Van Bon.

The evening's program will also feature the 11th edition of the Sid Patterson Grand Prix and an International Keirin.

Teams for the 2011 Melbourne Madison:

Leif Lampater (Germany) - Leon Van Bon (Holland)

Benjamin Edmüller (Germany) - Glen O'Shea (SA)

Shane Archbold (NZ) - Tom Scully (NZ)

Cam Karwowski (NZ) - Jason Allen (NZ)

Caleb Ewan (NSW) - Scott Law (NSW)

Peter Loft (TAS) - Luke Ockerby (TAS)

Rik Sanders (VIC) - Alex Edmondson (SA)

George Tansley (SA) - Miles Scotson (SA)

Sung Hoon Park (Korea) - Robbie McCarthy (SA)

Jamie Crass (VIC) - Mark Jamieson (TAS)

Brendan Schultz (VIC) - Ed Bissaker (SA)

Jay Callaghan (VIC) - Luke Davison

Pat Lane (VIC) - Calvin Watson (VIC)

Tom Leaper (VIC) - Brent Nelson (VIC)