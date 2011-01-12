Danny Stam (l) and Leon Van Bon get amongst the action in the Madison. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The Rotterdam Six Day came down to the final sprint of the last night's final Madison, and Belgian Iljo Keisse was just not quick enough to get the better of Dutch favorite Danny Stam.

Stam benefitted from Keisse hitting out early in the final lap and was able to come over the top and hold his speed to the line to secure the overall race victory by just two points.

Keisse and partner Kenny De Ketele began the night as solid leaders after the withdrawal of the second placed team's Theo Bos, but Stam and partner Leon Van Bon began to close the gap on the night's first Madison with a 20 point score for the win while Keisse/De Ketele nabbed only 7 points for sixth place.

Robert Bartko and Pim Ligthart earned a bonus lap for gaining 200 points and moved into the lead of the standings, but with

The result put Stam/Van Bon just one point behind, but better performances in the derny, scratch race and team time trial allowed Keisse/De Ketele to extend the lead back out to 14 points before the night's final Madison, and it seemed the Belgian pair would emerge victorious.

Yet Stam, with years of experience on his foes and Van Bon, a quick sprinter, the pair earned the maximum points in three of the five sprints on offer and second place in two sprints to draw ahead of Keisse/De Ketele, who managed just one sprint win. In the process, the two teams gained a lap on Bartko/Ligthart to battle for the overall victory.

Stam's perfectly timed sprint pushed the pair to the win by two points, while Bartko/Ligthart held on for third behind Keisse/De Ketele.