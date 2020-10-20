La Vuelta a España goes virtual with Rouvy

Rouvy is partnering with the 75th Vuelta a España to create an even more immersive experience for fans of the season’s final grand tour.

With the Vuelta being hosted unusually late in the season and many cycling fans precluded from travelling to the race, organisers have worked to evolve the race’s digital appeal.

With the race's reduction from 21 to 18 stages decreasing the conventional window of TV viewership and local restrictions reducing on-the-ground spectating, adding another dimension of entertainment value to the race could prove crucial.

In an attempt to give loyal followers of the race a deeper digital experience, Rouvy will be offering eight stages of virtual participation during the event. For those Vuelta fans who wish to do more than merely follow the race’s live stream, Rouvy will place you amidst the peloton, although it is not guaranteed that you’ll handle the pace.

Becoming part of the race - in a socially distanced manner

In a year where the Grand Tour schedule has been radically disrupted, race organisers realise they must innovate to produce value. Especially with many of the popular spectating points suspended under COVID-19 regulations.

As Europe edges toward winter and indoor cycling becomes the go-to-choice for much of the northern hemisphere, and with an abundance of new indoor cycling apps and great turbo trainers, there has never been a better time for the Vuelta to go virtual.

To further enliven the virtual race offering, Rouvy will be facilitating riders to join the grand finale of four stages, on the 14th, 15th, 21st and 22nd of November. The eligible options for this part of the digital Vuelta will be La Laguna Negra, Col du Tourmalet, Alto de Moncalvillo, Alto de la Farrapona, Alto de l’Angliru, Mirador de Ézaro and Alto de la Covatilla.

Using social media as a voting mechanism, virtual Vuelta followers can influence which four finales Rouvy will offer to race on those scheduled dates in November.

As with most things Rouvy, there will be prizes on offer for notable performance. These range from official La Vuelta merchandise to a trip to the Czech Republic.