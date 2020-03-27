La Passione launches new CELL collection

Italian couture cycling kit brand, La Passione, has a new range for the 2020 summer cycling season. Marketed as its new CELL range, La Passione has blended advanced textiles and construction, with that inarguable style for which Italian road riding is celebrated.

The first item in La Passione’s CELL range is a lightweight cycling jersey, constructed by blending four different performance fabrics. With each these lending a specific property to the overall performance of La Passione’s CELL jersey, you are assured of a garment which will keep you comfortable even when you are entering the pain cave on your road ride.

Distinguishing the CELL jersey in terms of design is its unique geometric graphic pattern. Technical details abound, with a laser-cut collar and sleeves and reversible zip. The CELL jersey’s lower hem has silicone to ensure durable tensioning over time and a true non-slip fit, even after years of use.

Safety elements of the CELL jersey are its reflective details, placed in strategic positions, to ensure that other road users can see you in low light conditions.

The lightweight material helps keep you cool on hot rides and features laser cut technical details around the collar and sleeves. (Image credit: La Passione Cycling Couture)

A primary function of any summer cycling jersey is thermal management and with lightweight mesh fabric inserts at pertinent airflow contact points, the CELL jersey will keep you cool on a sweltering road ride.

Storage is catered for by three reinforced rear pockets and the CELL jersey weighs only 133g and prices at €85.

Beyond the jersey, La Passione is also marketing a new CELL bib shorts, positioned at €110. By using a high-compression Lycra, cut and joined with specific ergonomics in mind, La Passione’s CELL bib short offers excellent support and won’t move about whilst riding.

Matching socks and gloves are the finishing touches to the Cell collection. (Image credit: La Passione Cycling Couture)

Internal silicone strips help keep the bib short in place and for comfort, riders are seated on an anatomical pad. With integrated cooling holes, the CELL bib short will ensure optimal airflow when you are riding, to prevent chafing. Reflective piping increases visibility.

La Passione has also designed a special range of cycling socks to complement its CELL collection. Spun from Meryl Skinlife thread, these CELL socks keep the foot both cool and dry, even riding in punishing temperatures, and sells for €12.

View at La Passione.cc