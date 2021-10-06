La Passione and Movistar Team join forces for 2022

La Passione Cycling Couture has announced a new partnership with Movistar Team for 2022. As of next season, riders of the longest-established pro cycling team — which includes Alejandro Valverde, Enric Mas, Annemiek van Vleuten and Emma Norsgaard — will be racing in technical kit designed by the premium Italian brand.

Movistar Team includes emerging talent Enric Mas (Image credit: Getty Images)

“As many people already know, I have been passionate about cycling since I was a child,” explains Giuliano Ragazzi, Founder and CEO of La Passione. “Therefore, I am extremely proud to announce that this agreement has been finalized. After this period of continuous growth that our company has enjoyed in recent years, we felt that the time had come to start a new chapter for La Passione by entering the professional sports world as a partner of an important World Tour Team. We chose the team with the longest tradition. During our first meetings with Eusebio Unzué and his staff, we noticed the desire to create a path of common growth under a profile of high-performance products and the story of our partnership”

He continues: “We'll consider the feedback we receive from athletes and the performance department as a precious asset because it will be crucial for improving our products even more. All the innovations deriving from this feedback will be available every day to the people who choose to wear La Passione garments, who will also be able to take advantage of very advantageous prices through our Direct-to-Consumer business model.“

La Passione has a recognisable minimalist aesthetic (Image credit: La Passione )

“For us,” states Eusebio Unzué, General Manager for the Movistar Team, “two main goals have always been tried to achieve when we chose who to join forces with when it comes to any sort of equipment: boosting our performance, and aiming at those pieces to look great. In that sense, I feel like we’re going to reach an optimum level in both respects with La Passione. It is a strong new brand with a very defined personality, as the Movistar Team is. These are two appealing brands working together to offer to the fans the most stylish cycling clothes."

"La Passione really shows, across their whole range of products, to care about how both their brand and our main sponsor will be presented to the world. Their fabrics are built in the best possible way for our riders to feel comfortable, well protected against the elements and as much aero as possible; a growing concern in a sport which always tries to get the fastest in every aspect of the equipment. We’re really looking forward to enjoying their clothing as of 2022!" he concludes.

La Passione’s road garb is recognisable by its minimalistic style with block colours, which will undoubtedly form a large part of Movistar Team’s 2022 aesthetic. The new kit is due to be presented ‘in the near future’.

