L39ION of Los Angeles unveil new Zwift themed kit

Rapha and Zwift have combined to create a striking new kit for the L39ION of Los Angeles team.

The team is going to be racing with UCI Continental status in 2021 and will be boldly differentiated in the peloton with their new gear.

Team manager and founder, Justin Williams, is thrilled at the outcome of L39ION’s collaboration with Zwift and Rapha, the latter being instrumental in producing this new kit.

“I loved working on the design story behind this jersey - it’s the perfect expression of the ethos of our team and the synergy we have with Zwift," he explained. The only thing missing right now is a race number, and we can’t wait to get those pinned on soon.”

The L39ION jersey combines one of Zwift’s most recognisable features, for its Watopia virtual riding world: the volcano. Graphic designers and fabric specialists at Rapha interpreted what the virtual volcano would represent if applied to a riding jersey.

The L39ion of LA team wore their new kit at a recent California training camp (Image credit: L39ION)

“The inspiration for the design came from one of Watopia’s most distinctive features - the Volcano. Volcanoes are disruptive forces, they are unstoppable, but ultimately they are the creators of new worlds,” Williams continued.

Williams also feels a kinship with Zwift, which continues its incredible popularity, as a virtual training interface.

“This felt like the perfect way to tell the story of our partnership - two disruptive brands born in LA on a mission to make the world a better and more inclusive place.”

If you are taken by the look of this new Rapha kit inspired by Zwift, it is available for online purchase at Rapha. All proceeds from these sales will be repurposed towards funding the L39ION team.