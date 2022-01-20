L39ION of Los Angeles new kit embodies 'always lead – never follow' mindset

Image 1 of 7 L39ION of Los Angeles co-founders Justin and Cory Williams wear the team's new Rapha-sponsored kit for 2022 (Image credit: Kit Karzen) Image 2 of 7 L39ION of Los Angeles 2022 kit embodies their mindset of "always lead – never follow." (Image credit: Kit Karzen) Image 3 of 7 L39ION of Los Angeles' kit designed in collaboration with clothing sponsor Rapha (Image credit: Kit Karzen) Image 4 of 7 L39ION of Los Angeles kit design features warped traces of light and fast paced graphic style (Image credit: Kit Karzen) Image 5 of 7 Rapha design features warped traces of light and fast paced graphic style (Image credit: Kit Karzen) Image 6 of 7 Justin Williams reveals brand new L39ION of Los Angeles kit for 2022 (Image credit: Kit Karzen) Image 7 of 7 L39ION of Los Angeles co-counders Justin and Cory Williams wear all-new Rapha kit for 2022 (Image credit: Kit Karzen)

L39ION of Los Angeles unveiled their 2022 kit, designed in collaboration with clothing sponsor Rapha, that embodies their mindset of "always lead – never follow."

The kit design features warped traces of light and fast paced graphic style, which symbolises L39ION of Los Angeles' attitude towards warping people’s perceptions of them and the sport, in a colour palette that mirrors their natural habitat: nocturnal crit races, according to their press release Thursday.

“This is hands down the coolest uniform I’ve ever worn in my career," said team co-founder Justin Williams. "The inspiration stemmed from a series of night racing photos that my brother and I fell in love with, and Rapha perfectly executed our design for 2022.

"I’m thrilled that we could use this jersey to celebrate the thing we love most about bike racing: chaotic straightways, fast corners, and even faster sprints."

The team kit will be available to purchase on Rapha.cc, with a portion of profits being reinvested back into the team to help fund their development.

L39ION of Los Angeles was founded in 2020 by brothers Justin and Cory Williams, and quickly rose to domination in the domestic criterium scene. In 2021, the team gained a UCI Continental license and added a women's team.

Last season, Tyler Williams won the overall USA Cycling Pro Road Tour and the Joe Martin Stage Race, while Skylar Schneider won the women's Joe Martin Stage Race and Kendall Ryan the US Criterium national championships. Eder Frayre won the Mexican road title and Justin Williams the Belize national championship.

Their 2022 roster includes Cory and Justin Williams, Tyler Williams (no relation), Sam Boardman, Alec Cowan, Eder Frayre, Ian Garrison, Lance Haidet, Ty Magner, Sean McElroy, Freddy Ovett and Hunter Grove. The women's team added Alexis Ryan, Shayna Powless, and Samantha Schneider.

Click through the gallery above to view L39ION of Los Angeles' brand new kit designed in collaboration with Rapha.