L39ION of Los Angeles double up in Boise Twilight Criterium

Skylar Schneider, Ty Magner come out on top

Boise winners Ty Magner and Skylar Schneider (Image credit: Kit Karzen)
The L39ION of Los Angeles team won both of the pro races at the Boise Twilight Criterium this weekend, with Skylar Schneider taking the win in the women's race and Ty Magner victorious in the men's.

The Boise Twilight Criterium was the fifth round of the American Criterium Cup, a 10-race series with a total prize purse of $100,000.

It was Schneider's fifth victory in the series after wins in the Sunny King Classic and a clean sweep at Tulsa Tough.

The 24-year-old out-sprinted the on-form Canadian road champion Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling) with Andrea Cyr (Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK) in third.

For Magner, it was win number two after taking one race at Tulsa Tough. After a large crash disrupted the field and led to a brief neutralization of the race, Magner sprinted to the victory ahead of US Criterium Champion Luke Lamperti (Trinity Racing) and Michael Hernandez (Best Buddies Racing) in third.

The American Criterium Cup continues with the Salt Lake Criterium on July 16.

Pro Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) 1:10:06
2Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling)
3Andrea Cyr (Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK) 0:00:01
4Gillian Bennett (Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK)
5Brittany Parffrey (Colavita Factor_Pro Cycling) 0:00:02
6Alexis Ryan (Team)
7Christina Gokey Smith (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:03
8Rachel Canning (Colavita Factor_Pro Cycling Team)
9Kendall Ryan (Levine Law Group - CCB)
10Melanie Wong (L39ION of Los Angeles)
11Mariana Valadez (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit) 0:00:04
12Anna Christian (LA Sweat)
13Bethany Matsick (Colavita Factor_Pro Cycling)
14Allison McCurry (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
15Ava Hachmann (Levine Law Group - CCB)
16Andrea Buttine (Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK)
17Shayna Powless (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:05
18Verena Eberhardty (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBike Kit) 0:00:06
19Rachel Plessing (Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK)
20Kimberly Lucie (DNA Pro Cycling)
21Brenna Wrye-Simpson (DNA Pro Cycling)
22Hayley Bates (Levine Law Group - CCB)
23Emily Flynn (LA Sweat)
24Erica Zaveta (Colavita Factor_Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:07
25Rachel Urban (Gene Johnson Cycling Team)
26Diana Peñuela (DNA Pro Cycling)
27Ellexi Snover (Fount Cycling Guild) 0:00:10
28Aileen Pannecoucke (Zone Five Racing) 0:00:12
29Rachel Geiter (Gene Johnson Cycling)
30Céline Oberholzer
31Arielle Coy (Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK) 0:00:13
32Carlie Cooper (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing) 0:00:14
33Valentina Chacin (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet) 0:00:15
34Anna Megale (Gene Johnson Cycling Team) 0:00:17
35Kara Lilly (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing) 0:00:18
36Paige Kostanecki (Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK) 0:00:19
37Heidi Wood (Gene Johnson Cycling Team)
38Monica Merced (LA Sweat) 0:00:31
39Margaux McBirney (Gene Johnson Cycling Team) 0:00:35
40Kaya Cattouse (LA Sweat) 0:00:40
41Chelsea Smith (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing) 0:00:51
42Kelly Plese (Gene Johnson Cycling Team) 0:02:01

Pro Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles) 1:18:14
2Luke Lamperti (TRINITY RACING)
3Michael Hernandez (Best Buddies Racing)
4Cory Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:01
5Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing)
6Ethan Craine (Project Echelon Racing)
7Thomas Gibbons (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
8Andrew Giniat (CS VELO RACING) 0:00:02
9Clever Martinez (Blazers)
10Dante Young (Blazers)
11Ed Veal (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing) 0:00:03
12Ismael Collado Acosta (rocklandcyclingvelo)
13Galen Erickson (Gene Johnson Cycling Team) 0:00:04
14Jack Shuckra (EMPYR Cycling) 0:00:05
15John Bowie (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet) 0:00:06
16Sean Burger (CS VELO RACING)
17Zackery Weimer (Terun Elite)
18Curtis White (Best Buddies Racing) 0:00:07
19Allan Schroeder (CS VELO RACING)
20Joe Waters (EMPYR Cycling)
21Andrew Sparks (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing) 0:00:08
22Ryan Szabo (EMPYR Cycling)
23Chris Stuart (TCB) 0:00:09
24Frank Travieso (Blazers) 0:00:10
25Patrick Casey (EMPYR Cycling)
26Robert Sierra (Best Buddies Racing) 0:00:11
27Tyler Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:12
28Bryce Olsen (EMPYR Cycling) 0:00:16
29Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:19
30Johan Brusa (Premier Racing)
31Timothy Killelea (Nashville Local WOLFPACK) 0:00:20
32Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local WOLFPACK)
33Andrew Harris (Nashville Local WOLFPACK) 0:00:21
34Kaler Marshall (Expeditors Elite Cycling)
35Matt Hepworth (Team George's Cycles p/b RF Foundations)
36Jeremy Ward (Team George's Cycles p/b RF Foundations)
37Matt Bailey (EMPYR Cycling) 0:00:22
38Alex Martinek (Team George's Cycles p/b RF Foundations)
39Kevin Mullervy (TCB) 0:00:23
40Andrew Dewar (TCB)
41Clinton Mortley 0:00:28
42Matt Moncur (Team George's Cycles p/b RF Foundations)
43Paul Warner (Team CLIF BAR)
44David Dawson (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing) 0:00:32
45Tommy Moncur (Nashville Local WOLFPACK)
46Angel Munotz (Blazers) 0:00:33
47Justin Rose (Team George's Cycles p/b RF) 0:00:53
48Alec Cowan (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:58
49Cristhian Ravelo (CS VELO RACING) 0:00:59
50Samuel Boardman (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:01:09
51Joshua Kelly (Blazers) 0:01:15

Laura Weislo

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. A former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.