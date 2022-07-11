L39ION of Los Angeles double up in Boise Twilight Criterium
By Laura Weislo
Skylar Schneider, Ty Magner come out on top
The L39ION of Los Angeles team won both of the pro races at the Boise Twilight Criterium this weekend, with Skylar Schneider taking the win in the women's race and Ty Magner victorious in the men's.
The Boise Twilight Criterium was the fifth round of the American Criterium Cup, a 10-race series with a total prize purse of $100,000.
It was Schneider's fifth victory in the series after wins in the Sunny King Classic and a clean sweep at Tulsa Tough.
The 24-year-old out-sprinted the on-form Canadian road champion Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling) with Andrea Cyr (Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK) in third.
For Magner, it was win number two after taking one race at Tulsa Tough. After a large crash disrupted the field and led to a brief neutralization of the race, Magner sprinted to the victory ahead of US Criterium Champion Luke Lamperti (Trinity Racing) and Michael Hernandez (Best Buddies Racing) in third.
The American Criterium Cup continues with the Salt Lake Criterium on July 16.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|1:10:06
|2
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling)
|3
|Andrea Cyr (Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK)
|0:00:01
|4
|Gillian Bennett (Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK)
|5
|Brittany Parffrey (Colavita Factor_Pro Cycling)
|0:00:02
|6
|Alexis Ryan (Team)
|7
|Christina Gokey Smith (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:00:03
|8
|Rachel Canning (Colavita Factor_Pro Cycling Team)
|9
|Kendall Ryan (Levine Law Group - CCB)
|10
|Melanie Wong (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|11
|Mariana Valadez (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit)
|0:00:04
|12
|Anna Christian (LA Sweat)
|13
|Bethany Matsick (Colavita Factor_Pro Cycling)
|14
|Allison McCurry (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
|15
|Ava Hachmann (Levine Law Group - CCB)
|16
|Andrea Buttine (Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK)
|17
|Shayna Powless (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:00:05
|18
|Verena Eberhardty (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBike Kit)
|0:00:06
|19
|Rachel Plessing (Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK)
|20
|Kimberly Lucie (DNA Pro Cycling)
|21
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (DNA Pro Cycling)
|22
|Hayley Bates (Levine Law Group - CCB)
|23
|Emily Flynn (LA Sweat)
|24
|Erica Zaveta (Colavita Factor_Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:07
|25
|Rachel Urban (Gene Johnson Cycling Team)
|26
|Diana Peñuela (DNA Pro Cycling)
|27
|Ellexi Snover (Fount Cycling Guild)
|0:00:10
|28
|Aileen Pannecoucke (Zone Five Racing)
|0:00:12
|29
|Rachel Geiter (Gene Johnson Cycling)
|30
|Céline Oberholzer
|31
|Arielle Coy (Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK)
|0:00:13
|32
|Carlie Cooper (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
|0:00:14
|33
|Valentina Chacin (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|0:00:15
|34
|Anna Megale (Gene Johnson Cycling Team)
|0:00:17
|35
|Kara Lilly (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
|0:00:18
|36
|Paige Kostanecki (Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK)
|0:00:19
|37
|Heidi Wood (Gene Johnson Cycling Team)
|38
|Monica Merced (LA Sweat)
|0:00:31
|39
|Margaux McBirney (Gene Johnson Cycling Team)
|0:00:35
|40
|Kaya Cattouse (LA Sweat)
|0:00:40
|41
|Chelsea Smith (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
|0:00:51
|42
|Kelly Plese (Gene Johnson Cycling Team)
|0:02:01
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|1:18:14
|2
|Luke Lamperti (TRINITY RACING)
|3
|Michael Hernandez (Best Buddies Racing)
|4
|Cory Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:00:01
|5
|Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing)
|6
|Ethan Craine (Project Echelon Racing)
|7
|Thomas Gibbons (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
|8
|Andrew Giniat (CS VELO RACING)
|0:00:02
|9
|Clever Martinez (Blazers)
|10
|Dante Young (Blazers)
|11
|Ed Veal (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
|0:00:03
|12
|Ismael Collado Acosta (rocklandcyclingvelo)
|13
|Galen Erickson (Gene Johnson Cycling Team)
|0:00:04
|14
|Jack Shuckra (EMPYR Cycling)
|0:00:05
|15
|John Bowie (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|0:00:06
|16
|Sean Burger (CS VELO RACING)
|17
|Zackery Weimer (Terun Elite)
|18
|Curtis White (Best Buddies Racing)
|0:00:07
|19
|Allan Schroeder (CS VELO RACING)
|20
|Joe Waters (EMPYR Cycling)
|21
|Andrew Sparks (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
|0:00:08
|22
|Ryan Szabo (EMPYR Cycling)
|23
|Chris Stuart (TCB)
|0:00:09
|24
|Frank Travieso (Blazers)
|0:00:10
|25
|Patrick Casey (EMPYR Cycling)
|26
|Robert Sierra (Best Buddies Racing)
|0:00:11
|27
|Tyler Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:00:12
|28
|Bryce Olsen (EMPYR Cycling)
|0:00:16
|29
|Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:00:19
|30
|Johan Brusa (Premier Racing)
|31
|Timothy Killelea (Nashville Local WOLFPACK)
|0:00:20
|32
|Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local WOLFPACK)
|33
|Andrew Harris (Nashville Local WOLFPACK)
|0:00:21
|34
|Kaler Marshall (Expeditors Elite Cycling)
|35
|Matt Hepworth (Team George's Cycles p/b RF Foundations)
|36
|Jeremy Ward (Team George's Cycles p/b RF Foundations)
|37
|Matt Bailey (EMPYR Cycling)
|0:00:22
|38
|Alex Martinek (Team George's Cycles p/b RF Foundations)
|39
|Kevin Mullervy (TCB)
|0:00:23
|40
|Andrew Dewar (TCB)
|41
|Clinton Mortley
|0:00:28
|42
|Matt Moncur (Team George's Cycles p/b RF Foundations)
|43
|Paul Warner (Team CLIF BAR)
|44
|David Dawson (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing)
|0:00:32
|45
|Tommy Moncur (Nashville Local WOLFPACK)
|46
|Angel Munotz (Blazers)
|0:00:33
|47
|Justin Rose (Team George's Cycles p/b RF)
|0:00:53
|48
|Alec Cowan (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:00:58
|49
|Cristhian Ravelo (CS VELO RACING)
|0:00:59
|50
|Samuel Boardman (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:01:09
|51
|Joshua Kelly (Blazers)
|0:01:15
