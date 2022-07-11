L39ION of Los Angeles double up in Boise Twilight Criterium

Image 1 of 11 Boise winners Ty Magner and Skylar Schneider (Image credit: Kit Karzen ) Image 1 of 11 US criterium champion Kendall Ryan (Image credit: Kit Karzen ) Image 1 of 11 L39ION of Los Angeles at the Boise Twilight Criterium (Image credit: Kit Karzen ) Image 1 of 11 Skylar Schneider takes the win for L39ION in Boise (Image credit: Kit Karzen ) Image 1 of 11 L39ION of Los Angeles at the Boise Twilight Criterium (Image credit: Kit Karzen ) Image 1 of 11 L39ION of Los Angeles at the Boise Twilight Criterium (Image credit: Kit Karzen ) Image 1 of 11 L39ION of Los Angeles at the Boise Twilight Criterium (Image credit: Kit Karzen ) Image 1 of 11 L39ION of Los Angeles at the Boise Twilight Criterium (Image credit: Kit Karzen ) Image 1 of 11 Ty Manger beats US champion Luke Lamperti to win in Boise (Image credit: Kit Karzen ) Image 1 of 11 The women's podium (Image credit: Kit Karzen ) Image 1 of 11 The men's podium (Image credit: Kit Karzen ) Image 1 of 11

The L39ION of Los Angeles team won both of the pro races at the Boise Twilight Criterium this weekend, with Skylar Schneider taking the win in the women's race and Ty Magner victorious in the men's.

The Boise Twilight Criterium was the fifth round of the American Criterium Cup, a 10-race series with a total prize purse of $100,000.

It was Schneider's fifth victory in the series after wins in the Sunny King Classic and a clean sweep at Tulsa Tough.

The 24-year-old out-sprinted the on-form Canadian road champion Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling) with Andrea Cyr (Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK) in third.

For Magner, it was win number two after taking one race at Tulsa Tough. After a large crash disrupted the field and led to a brief neutralization of the race, Magner sprinted to the victory ahead of US Criterium Champion Luke Lamperti (Trinity Racing) and Michael Hernandez (Best Buddies Racing) in third.

The American Criterium Cup continues with the Salt Lake Criterium on July 16.

Pro Women Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) 1:10:06 2 Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling) 3 Andrea Cyr (Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK) 0:00:01 4 Gillian Bennett (Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK) 5 Brittany Parffrey (Colavita Factor_Pro Cycling) 0:00:02 6 Alexis Ryan (Team) 7 Christina Gokey Smith (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:03 8 Rachel Canning (Colavita Factor_Pro Cycling Team) 9 Kendall Ryan (Levine Law Group - CCB) 10 Melanie Wong (L39ION of Los Angeles) 11 Mariana Valadez (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBikeKit) 0:00:04 12 Anna Christian (LA Sweat) 13 Bethany Matsick (Colavita Factor_Pro Cycling) 14 Allison McCurry (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing) 15 Ava Hachmann (Levine Law Group - CCB) 16 Andrea Buttine (Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK) 17 Shayna Powless (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:05 18 Verena Eberhardty (ATX Wolfpack p/b ProBike Kit) 0:00:06 19 Rachel Plessing (Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK) 20 Kimberly Lucie (DNA Pro Cycling) 21 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (DNA Pro Cycling) 22 Hayley Bates (Levine Law Group - CCB) 23 Emily Flynn (LA Sweat) 24 Erica Zaveta (Colavita Factor_Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:07 25 Rachel Urban (Gene Johnson Cycling Team) 26 Diana Peñuela (DNA Pro Cycling) 27 Ellexi Snover (Fount Cycling Guild) 0:00:10 28 Aileen Pannecoucke (Zone Five Racing) 0:00:12 29 Rachel Geiter (Gene Johnson Cycling) 30 Céline Oberholzer 31 Arielle Coy (Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK) 0:00:13 32 Carlie Cooper (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing) 0:00:14 33 Valentina Chacin (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet) 0:00:15 34 Anna Megale (Gene Johnson Cycling Team) 0:00:17 35 Kara Lilly (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing) 0:00:18 36 Paige Kostanecki (Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK) 0:00:19 37 Heidi Wood (Gene Johnson Cycling Team) 38 Monica Merced (LA Sweat) 0:00:31 39 Margaux McBirney (Gene Johnson Cycling Team) 0:00:35 40 Kaya Cattouse (LA Sweat) 0:00:40 41 Chelsea Smith (AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing) 0:00:51 42 Kelly Plese (Gene Johnson Cycling Team) 0:02:01