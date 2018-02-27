Kwiatkowski braves the elements for Milan-San Remo recon

Image 1 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski took stage honours during stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski celebrates winning the 2018 Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski wins the final stage and the overall at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski rides alone to the finish of stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski in Team Sky's 2018 race kit (Image credit: Team Sky)

Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski is already preparing to defend his 2017 Milan-San Remo title when the race rolls out next month, even enduring a day of training in the snow on the route of the Italian Monument.

The polish rider posted a video on Twitter of himself riding in a snowstorm with the frosty precipitation piling up on his brow and glasses. "San-Remo recon done," Kwiatkowski says in the video. "Lovely."

The 291km race, which takes place March 17, has seen its snow days in the past, but Kwiatkowski - and the rest of the peloton, no doubt - will be hoping for a bit warner weather this year.

Kwiatkowski won last year's race in a three-up sprint ahead of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Julian Alaphlippe (Quick-Step Floors), two weeks after he won Strade Bianche. After San Remo he was second in Amstel Gold and third at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

So far this year the 2014 World Champion has won two stages and the overall at Volta ao Algarve.