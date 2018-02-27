Kwiatkowski braves the elements for Milan-San Remo recon
2017 winner trains in the snow for Italian Monument
Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski is already preparing to defend his 2017 Milan-San Remo title when the race rolls out next month, even enduring a day of training in the snow on the route of the Italian Monument.
Related Articles
Volta ao Algarve: Kwiatkowski wins stage 2 mountain finish to Foia
Volta ao Algarve: Kwiatkowski wins the overall
Kwiatkowski rips up the script on way to Volta ao Algarve victory
Viviani: Quick-Step Floors primed for all scenarios at Milan-San Remo
Kwiatkowski shrugs off Grand Tour talk to focus on one-day targets
Mark Cavendish on course for Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo despite Abu Dhabi crash
The polish rider posted a video on Twitter of himself riding in a snowstorm with the frosty precipitation piling up on his brow and glasses. "San-Remo recon done," Kwiatkowski says in the video. "Lovely."
The 291km race, which takes place March 17, has seen its snow days in the past, but Kwiatkowski - and the rest of the peloton, no doubt - will be hoping for a bit warner weather this year.
Kwiatkowski won last year's race in a three-up sprint ahead of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Julian Alaphlippe (Quick-Step Floors), two weeks after he won Strade Bianche. After San Remo he was second in Amstel Gold and third at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.
So far this year the 2014 World Champion has won two stages and the overall at Volta ao Algarve.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy