Landa eclipses Aru on the Mortirolo
"We saw Contador's problem and we tried to keep things difficult"
Mikel Landa's decision to eschew the diplomatic answer made for a refreshing change of pace in the mixed zone in Aprica following his victory on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia, where the debate of the day concerned maglia rosa Alberto Contador's puncture on the descent ahead of the Mortirolo, and the rights and wrongs of Astana's and Katusha's decision not to relax their pace on the front.
Related Articles
Giro d'Italia: Landa wins second stage in Aprica
Aru: I could have lost 20 minutes
Contador fights back on Mortirolo to extend Giro d’Italia lead
Tinkov: I don’t think Astana and Katusha showed any class
Kruijswijk keen to take advantage of form at Giro d’Italia
Aru tries to stay optimistic and on the podium at the Giro d’Italia
"We were all together as a team. We saw Contador's problem and we tried to keep things difficult," Landa said matter-of-factly when the question was put to him, seemingly unfazed by the consequences of such truth-telling. Perhaps polemica eventually dulls to mere elevator muzak. "I believe that we caused him some pain to catch us. Katusha broke up the group and went full gas, and we collaborated with them."
"Yes," Landa said simply, before adding: "But there are two easier days coming up so we'll try to recover a bit and make the race together."
Click here to watch more Giro d'Italia race highlights.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy