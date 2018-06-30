Kristina Vogel in stable condition but remains in intensive care

Gold medalist Germany's Kristina Vogel celebrates on the podium after taking part in the women's sprint final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Track rider Kristina Vogel has undergone a successful operation but remains in intensive care following her training accident on the Cottbus velodrome in Germany on Tuesday.

Related Articles Olympic champion Vogel seriously injured in track crash

Vogel, 27, collided with another rider during a training session at the velodrome and was taken by air ambulance to Berlin for examinations and treatment. The crash reportedly left Vogel with spinal injuries.

"This operation went well. Kristina continues to receive intensive medical care. Her condition is stable," the German Cycling Federation said in a statement, as reported by Eurosport.

It is not the first serious injury of Vogel's career. Nine years ago, she was hit by a vehicle while training on the road and was in an induced coma for two days, suffering a broken vertebrae, broken jaw and fractures to her arm and hands.

Fellow German track rider Maximilian Levy, the first rider to come to Vogel's aid after her crash, has set up a fund to help Vogel in her recovery and so far it has raised over €18,000.

"We will start funding for her, her family and loved ones, to cover their support, the transport to get her home, or her rehabilitation," Levy wrote in a letter.

Levy aims to raise €50,000 in total with riders at this weekend’s Sprint Grand Prix in Cottbus encouraged to donate their prize money. Donations can also be made here.