Kopecky, Longo-Borghini crash during Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Defending Paris-Roubaix Femmes champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) was leading the chase in a select group when she crashed on the Pont-Thibault à Ennevelin sector with 39km to go, bringing down almost the entire group including pre-race favourite Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx).

Despite dry conditions on race day, the route had not dried out completely after several days of steady rain. A large breakaway escaped during the opening kilometres and gained over five minutes.

As the chasing group closed in, Kopecky attacked on the Mons-en-Pévèle sector and split the group. She drew out Longo Borghini, Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM), Elisa Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM), Floortje Mackaij (Movistar), and Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) before a small group came across.

The crash of Longo Borghini took down most of the riders including Sanne Cant (Fenix-Alpecin), who appeared to be the most injured. Only Romy Kasper (AG Insurance-Soudal Quickstep) avoided the wreck.

Kopecky had to scramble back to a chasing group, joining at sector 7, Cysoing à Bourghelles with 26km to go.

2022 runner-up Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) suffered a mechanical earlier in the race and was part of the group with Kopecky upon the regrouping.

