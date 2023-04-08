Kopecky, Longo-Borghini crash during Paris-Roubaix Femmes

By Laura Weislo
published

Defending champion down with pre-race favourite

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) chasing after the crash in Paris-Roubaix Femmes
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) chasing after the crash in Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Defending Paris-Roubaix Femmes champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) was leading the chase in a select group when she crashed on the Pont-Thibault à Ennevelin sector with 39km to go, bringing down almost the entire group including pre-race favourite Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx).

Despite dry conditions on race day, the route had not dried out completely after several days of steady rain. A large breakaway escaped during the opening kilometres and gained over five minutes.

As the chasing group closed in, Kopecky attacked on the Mons-en-Pévèle sector and split the group. She drew out Longo Borghini, Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM), Elisa Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM), Floortje Mackaij (Movistar), and Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) before a small group came across.

The crash of Longo Borghini took down most of the riders including Sanne Cant (Fenix-Alpecin), who appeared to be the most injured. Only Romy Kasper (AG Insurance-Soudal Quickstep) avoided the wreck.

Kopecky had to scramble back to a chasing group, joining at sector 7, Cysoing à Bourghelles with 26km to go.

2022 runner-up Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) suffered a mechanical earlier in the race and was part of the group with Kopecky upon the regrouping.

Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.