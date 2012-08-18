Kiryienka to Sky for three years

Image 1 of 4 Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) with Hampton Court in the background (Image credit: Accomplish-Photography - www.accomplish.co.uk) Image 2 of 4 Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Vasili Kiryienka (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 4 of 4 Stage two winner Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)

Vasil Kiryienka has signed to ride with Team Sky for the next three seasons, according to biciciclismo.com. The Belarus rider has been with Movistar for the last four years.

The 31-year old rode with Tinkoff Credit in 2007 and 2008, before moving to Caisse d'Epargne in 2009.

He had his breakthrough year in 2011, when he won stages at the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, as well as the overall title in the Route du Sud. He also won a stage in the Giro in 2008.

Kiryienka has no wins this season but finished sixth overall in the Criterium du Dauphine.